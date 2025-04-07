BI Engineer (BI Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role BI Engineer role for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic

Who we are looking for

1+ years of experience as a BI Analyst / BI Developer / Data Analyst

Basic Tableau OR advanced PowerBI experience

Capability to design complex dashboards that fulfill user needs

SQL: Proficiency in SQL and the ability to prepare complex queries for data sources

Data visualization: the ability to create clear and compelling visualizations to efficiently communicate findings and insights to stakeholders over dashboards

Testing: Self-testing & peer review of dashboards and data sources to verify data accuracy, formatting, calculations, filters, dashboard functionality, and responsiveness of visualizations

Collaboration: Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams, including data analysts, data engineers, and business stakeholders, to gather requirements, share insights, and promote data-driven decision-making

Continuous development: Willingness to learn and stay updated with the latest trends, tools, and technologies in the field of BI

Proactivity: Involvement in processes and continuous search for ways to improve data and BI processes, data & dashboards quality

Not required, but a plus

A portfolio on Tableau Public

Tableau certification

Familiarity with the works of well-known data visualization authors such as Edward Tufte, Alberto Cairo, Stephen Few, Tamara Munzner, or Cole Nussbaumer Knaflic; any form of design experience

Experience working with Git, Airflow, dbt, Big Query

Enjoys visualizing data and be adept at creating charts using best data visualization practices

Good understanding of code tracking and delivery

A bit about the team

The BI team covers two main functions: BI and Web Analytics:

BI Function:

Tableau dashboard development and support for Semrush users

We work especially with C-level and top management, providing the “last mile of data” in the most efficient format

Offers Tableau and data visualization training and consulting, template and style guide development for Tableau creators, and analytics Tableau site administration.

Web Analytics:

Orchestration web analytics activities and technical support for web analytics solutions

Handles GA4 and GTM implementation and management, ensuring best practices in web analytics and providing comprehensive training for effective tool usage

Responsible for Amplitude Services across Semrush

Responsible for the development and implementation of Analytical Self-Services across Semrush

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for remote work format. But you are always welcome in our offices, for work or fun times.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!