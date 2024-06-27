BI Engineer (BI & Data Governance Team)
Tasks in the role
Ownership of dashboards as products
Requirement gathering for dashboard development
Creation and refactoring of data sources & dashboards to align with the internal BI Guidelines
Maintaining dashboards and keeping them up to date with the latest metrics definitions & requirements
Collaboration with stakeholders
Providing dashboard demos and training end-users
Assisting users in finding answers to their questions using Tableau tools
Support analysts on dashboard development & data visualization
Who we are looking for
Mid-level experience as a BI Analyst/BI Developer/Data Analyst
Tableau experience
Capability to design complex dashboards that fulfill user needs
SQL: Proficiency in SQL and the ability to prepare complex queries for data sources
Data visualization: The ability to create clear and compelling visualizations to efficiently communicate findings and insights to stakeholders over dashboards
Testing: Self-testing & peer review of dashboards and data sources to verify data accuracy, formatting, calculations, filters, dashboard functionality, and responsiveness of visualizations
Collaboration: Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams, including data analysts, data engineers, and business stakeholders, to gather requirements, share insights, and promote data-driven decision-making
Continuous development: Willingness to learn and stay updated with the latest trends, tools, and technologies in the field of BI
Proactivity: Involvement in processes and continuous search for ways to improve data and BI processes, data & dashboard quality
Not required, but a plus
You have a portfolio on Tableau Public
Tableau certification
Familiarity with the works of well-known data visualization authors such as Edward Tufte, Alberto Cairo, Stephen Few, Tamara Munzner, or Cole Nussbaumer Knaflic; any form of design experience
Experience working with Git, Airflow, dbt, Big Query
Enjoy visualizing data and be adept at creating charts using best data visualization practices
Good understanding of code tracking and delivery
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Talent Acquisition Partner
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Analytics
The Semrush Analytics team helps the Company's employees analyze past events, accurately interpret the present situation, and then predict the future. They accomplish all this only by looking at data.
The Analytics team handles stats, calculations, scoring and predictive models, clustering, multi-channel attribution, anomaly analysis, and many other queries from the Marketing and Development teams. In addition, these colleagues deal with business metrics at a company level.
The team members are split between offices in Europe and the US.
The team’s secret passion is finding solutions to new challenges. Sounds intriguing, right?
