BI Engineer (BI & Data Governance Team)

Assisting users in finding answers to their questions using Tableau tools

Maintaining dashboards and keeping them up to date with the latest metrics definitions & requirements

Creation and refactoring of data sources & dashboards to align with the internal BI Guidelines

This is our BI Engineer role for those who want to turn ideas into reality and participate in improving Semrush’s analytics tools.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

Who we are looking for

Mid-level experience as a BI Analyst/BI Developer/Data Analyst

Tableau experience

Capability to design complex dashboards that fulfill user needs

SQL: Proficiency in SQL and the ability to prepare complex queries for data sources

Data visualization: The ability to create clear and compelling visualizations to efficiently communicate findings and insights to stakeholders over dashboards

Testing: Self-testing & peer review of dashboards and data sources to verify data accuracy, formatting, calculations, filters, dashboard functionality, and responsiveness of visualizations

Collaboration: Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams, including data analysts, data engineers, and business stakeholders, to gather requirements, share insights, and promote data-driven decision-making

Continuous development: Willingness to learn and stay updated with the latest trends, tools, and technologies in the field of BI

Proactivity: Involvement in processes and continuous search for ways to improve data and BI processes, data & dashboard quality

Not required, but a plus

You have a portfolio on Tableau Public

Tableau certification

Familiarity with the works of well-known data visualization authors such as Edward Tufte, Alberto Cairo, Stephen Few, Tamara Munzner, or Cole Nussbaumer Knaflic; any form of design experience

Experience working with Git, Airflow, dbt, Big Query

Enjoy visualizing data and be adept at creating charts using best data visualization practices

Good understanding of code tracking and delivery

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.

