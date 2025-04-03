Billing Specialist (PSP&Billing Team)
This is our Billing Specialist role for those who possess a strong sense for detail, analytical skills and are ready to combat discrepancies in financial records.
Tasks in the role
- Invoicing: Generate and distribute invoices to customers or clients accurately and in a timely manner. This involves verifying the accuracy of billing data, such as product or service descriptions, quantities, prices, and discounts.
- Billing System Management: Utilize billing software or systems to input billing data, process invoices, and maintain billing records. This may include updating customer information, tracking invoice status, and generating billing reports as needed.
- Payment Processing: Receive and process payments from customers, including checks, credit card payments, and electronic transfers. Reconcile payments with invoices and ensure that all payments are recorded accurately in the financial system.
- Billing Dispute Resolution: Investigate and resolve billing discrepancies or disputes raised by customers or internal stakeholders. This may involve communicating with customers to clarify billing issues, issuing credit or refunds when necessary, and updating billing records accordingly.
- Customer Communication: Serve as a point of contact for customers regarding billing inquiries, payment reminders, and billing-related issues. Provide excellent customer service by responding promptly to customer inquiries and addressing their concerns professionally and courteously.
- Account Reconciliation: Reconcile billing records with accounts receivable ledgers to ensure accuracy and completeness. Identify and resolve any discrepancies between billing records and financial statements.
- Compliance and Documentation: Ensure compliance with company policies, industry regulations, and accounting standards related to billing and invoicing. Maintain accurate and up-to-date billing documentation, including invoices, payment records, and billing correspondence.
- Reporting: Prepare and analyze billing reports to track billing trends, identify delinquent accounts, and monitor billing performance. Provide regular reports to management on billing metrics, collections efforts, and outstanding balances.
Who we are looking for
- Good teamwork and communication, analytical skills, and an ability to learn fast
- Strong proficiency in MS Office—Excel, Word, and PowerPoint
- Bachelors in Accounting/Finance
Not required, but a plus
- Good communication skills
- Ownership of the process of cash collection
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
This team's main areas of responsibilities are cash collection; billing for different teams (APP Center, BizDev team, MarketPlace team); communication with payment service providers: reconciliation, PSPs account fees calculation and analysis, income calculation from PSPs.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Recruiter
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Finance
The Semrush Finance teams help the business maintain financial stability, make economically sound decisions, and collect accurate information on the Company's profits and costs.
This unit is divided into several departments: accounting, financial planning & analysis, treasury, administrative, and even investor relations. Yes, as a public company, we now have to take care of those, too.
The Finance team has a typical multi-level structure. The team is represented in practically all our offices worldwide.
Interesting fact: you rarely meet a specialist who both knows what Slack is and also is able to deal with invoicing in Oracle. Our Finance team can do that!