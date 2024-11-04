Brand Manager (Enterprise)
Tasks in the role
Lead full-funnel brand strategies that enhance brand consideration and drive conversions from awareness through to purchase
Evolve Semrush's enterprise brand through creative activations, translating research and data into insights that fuel brand campaigns, product launches, experiential events, and more
Shape Semrush’s brand identity, reputation, and distinctiveness, ensuring alignment across all channels, including digital, print, and in-person interactions
Collaborate with external partners, including agencies, vendors, and creators, to develop and execute high-impact, data-driven campaigns
Develop and articulate the brand’s mission, vision, and value proposition, including positioning, messaging, and customer experience, with guidance from senior leadership
Work closely with internal teams, such as revenue operations, paid media, and sales, to ensure brand consistency and create cohesive, impactful marketing campaigns
Provide creative feedback to internal and external partners to ensure campaigns are on-brand and effectively communicate our message
Track and analyze campaign performance, market trends, consumer data, and competitor activities to refine marketing strategies
Set and manage the brand’s budget, ensuring cost-effective strategies that maximize ROI and key performance indicators (KPIs)
Be a product expert, understanding how Semrush solutions address the pain points of our enterprise audience, and use this knowledge to create targeted marketing initiatives
Lead workshops and brainstorming sessions to generate new ideas, identify growth opportunities, and stay at the forefront of cultural, technological, and market trends
Support social media strategies and content to engage the target audience, build community, and maintain brand relevance
Who we are looking for
5+ years of experience in in-house marketing roles for Saas or B2B focused on enterprise brand management
Strong analytical skills to interpret data and translate insights into actionable plans
Advanced knowledge of consumer behavior, market segmentation, and targeting
Proven ability in content creation and storytelling
Experience with SEO/SEM techniques and related tools, including CRM software
Creative thinker with a results-driven approach
Knowledge of paid media strategies and experience in performance marketing
Adaptable in a fast-paced environment, with the flexibility to re-prioritize tasks as needed
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
Not required, but a plus
You are passionate about branding initiatives that target enterprise audiences
You can collaborate effectively with marketing, sales, and product teams to develop brand strategies
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
