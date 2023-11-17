Chief Customer and Data Officer (Executive Team)

Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

This is our Chief Customer and Data Officer role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.







We are seeking an experienced and dynamic Chief Customer and Data Officer (CCDO) to lead and champion our organization's customer-centric and data-driven initiatives. The CCDO will be instrumental in creating a vision and strategy for customer-centric values, enhancing Logo and MRR retention. This role involves driving customer satisfaction, loyalty, and retention through exceptional experiences and overseeing data strategy and analytics to ensure that insights guide and optimize our customer-centric approaches. The CCDO will play a pivotal role in developing and executing comprehensive strategies, reporting directly to the CEO as a key member of the executive leadership team. This position is based in Boston.





Responsibilities:

Develop a comprehensive customer-focused strategy aligned with the company's overall objectives. Define clear goals and key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure success.

Analyze and understand the end-to-end customer journey, identifying pain points and areas of improvement.

Implement strategies to streamline processes and enhance customer interactions at every touchpoint.

Ensure a consistent and positive customer experience across all interactions, whether in-person, online, or through customer support channels. Implement feedback mechanisms to continuously gather insights for improvement.

Build strategies and work with cross-functional partners to reduce churn, improve LTV, improve NRR, and improve NPS/Customer Sat score.

Leverage data and analytics to gain valuable insights into customer behaviors, preferences, and trends. Use this information to make informed decisions and personalize offerings to meet customer demands.

Develop and oversee data-driven initiatives to enhance customer understanding, personalize offerings, and drive business intelligence.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless integration of customer data into overall business strategies and decision-making processes.

Act as the voice of the customer within the organization, advocating for their needs and preferences during decision-making processes. Champion a customer-centric culture throughout the company.

Develop and implement customer retention strategies, loyalty programs, and personalized offerings to foster long-term relationships with our customer base.

Collaborate with marketing, sales, product development, and other departments to align customer needs with business objectives. Encourage cross-functional collaboration to deliver seamless customer experiences.

Develop and maintain strong relationships with key customers, ensuring their success and satisfaction with our products or services.

Develop metrics to assess the effectiveness of customer-centric initiatives and provide regular reports to the executive team on progress and areas for improvement.

Provide a depth and breadth of experience across business functions, including the company's various departments.

Measure and report on the impact of changes that have been implemented. This should include live, accessible reports that show the status of ongoing activity and the impact on customer loyalty, NPS, or other KPIs.

Test/Trials/Experiments must be well-designed and measured with clear success criteria to determine future changes.



