Communications Lead (AR + PR Team)

Who we are looking for

10+ years of experience in communications with proven success in consumer and corporate communications within a high-growth, global organization, ideally within a public company

Strong Track Record in Analyst Relations: Experience working with industry analysts (e.g., Gartner, Forrester, IDC) to drive brand visibility in market reports and build credibility for enterprise offerings

Team Leader and Mentor: Ability to lead a high-performing team, inspiring innovation and supporting professional growth

Strategic Media and Partner Engagement: Skilled at building relationships with media, industry analysts, and other thought leaders to secure impactful media coverage

Creative Storyteller and Effective Problem-Solver: Proficient at turning complex topics into compelling, clear messaging that resonates with diverse audiences

Collaborative and Proactive Leader: Experience working cross-functionally with teams like product, legal, and marketing to ensure cohesive communication strategies

Not required, but a plus

You bring a blend of strategic thinking, creativity, and media savvy, with a passion for sharing Semrush’s vision and impact with diverse audiences

You are comfortable navigating the dynamics of a public company, with a strong understanding of communicating to both enterprise and consumer audiences

You have a solid understanding of the digital marketing landscape and thrive in a role that drives Semrush’s voice in this space

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things bettr

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Communications team at Semrush plays a central role in defining our brand narrative, managing our global reputation, and amplifying our story to audiences around the world. This role offers the opportunity to work collaboratively with a range of internal teams and external partners, all dedicated to shaping the future of Semrush

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Work format FLEX: This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

Gifts for employees

Salary range: $150,000 - $200.000 USD per year.

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



