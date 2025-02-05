Communications Lead (AR + PR Team)

Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Communications team at Semrush plays a central role in defining our brand narrative, managing our global reputation, and amplifying our story to audiences around the world. This role offers the opportunity to work collaboratively with a range of internal teams and external partners, all dedicated to shaping the future of Semrush



This is our Communications Lead role for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.

Tasks in the role