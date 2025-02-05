Communications Lead (AR + PR Team)
Tasks in the role
- Drive Comprehensive Communication Strategies: Develop and execute multi-channel communication plans that align with Semrush’s business goals, strengthening our brand reputation, product awareness, and positioning within the enterprise market
- Lead Media Relations and Press Engagement: Act as Semrush’s primary media contact, building press relationships, pitching stories, and managing the Semrush Newsroom with engaging on-brand content
- Develop Executive and Analyst Communications: Partner with leadership to prepare for on-stage appearances, conduct media training, and support analyst communications to position Semrush effectively in public and enterprise markets
- Support Global Announcements and Events: Lead company announcements, secure expert commentary opportunities, manage speaker placements, and coordinate awards programs and high-profile events, expanding Semrush’s presence in key markets
- Enhance External Communications and Reputation Management: Oversee PR, corporate communications, and external messaging, ensuring cohesive brand positioning and strong reputation management across all channels
- Drive Thought Leadership and Industry Engagement: Support Semrush’s Global Issues Index and develop opportunities for executive thought leadership within digital marketing, establishing Semrush as a thought leader in the industry
Who we are looking for
- 10+ years of experience in communications with proven success in consumer and corporate communications within a high-growth, global organization, ideally within a public company
- Strong Track Record in Analyst Relations: Experience working with industry analysts (e.g., Gartner, Forrester, IDC) to drive brand visibility in market reports and build credibility for enterprise offerings
- Team Leader and Mentor: Ability to lead a high-performing team, inspiring innovation and supporting professional growth
- Strategic Media and Partner Engagement: Skilled at building relationships with media, industry analysts, and other thought leaders to secure impactful media coverage
- Creative Storyteller and Effective Problem-Solver: Proficient at turning complex topics into compelling, clear messaging that resonates with diverse audiences
- Collaborative and Proactive Leader: Experience working cross-functionally with teams like product, legal, and marketing to ensure cohesive communication strategies
Not required, but a plus
- You bring a blend of strategic thinking, creativity, and media savvy, with a passion for sharing Semrush’s vision and impact with diverse audiences
- You are comfortable navigating the dynamics of a public company, with a strong understanding of communicating to both enterprise and consumer audiences
- You have a solid understanding of the digital marketing landscape and thrive in a role that drives Semrush’s voice in this space
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things bettr
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The Communications team at Semrush plays a central role in defining our brand narrative, managing our global reputation, and amplifying our story to audiences around the world. This role offers the opportunity to work collaboratively with a range of internal teams and external partners, all dedicated to shaping the future of Semrush
- Salary range: $150,000 - $200.000 USD per year.
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
