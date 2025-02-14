Total Rewards Manager (Compensation & Benefits Team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Total Rewards Manager role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.
Tasks in the role
- Act as a trusted Rewards partner for G&A and Strategy & Analytics, ensuring competitive and equitable compensation structures
- Lead pay equity initiatives, driving implementation, and serving as the subject matter expert
- Support job evaluations, salary benchmarking, annual compensation reviews, and incentive planning (bonus and equity)
- Play a key role in HRIS implementation, ensuring accurate and effective rewards data management
- Provide insights and recommendations on compensation trends, policies, and best practices to drive business and talent strategies
Who we are looking for
- 7+ years of experience in Compensation & Benefits or Total Rewards, with a strong focus on job evaluation, salary benchmarking, and incentive programs
- Proven track record in successfully leading and implementing compensation-related projects, including pay equity initiatives
- Deep knowledge of grading methodologies (e.g., Mercer, Hay, or other frameworks) and salary benchmarking processes
- Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret compensation data and provide strategic insights
- Experience with HRIS implementation and optimizing compensation-related systems is a plus
- Excellent stakeholder management skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively across functions and influence decision-making
Not required, but a plus
- Experience in equity compensation (e.g., RSUs, stock options, or other LTI programs)
- Strong understanding of pay transparency regulations and emerging trends in compensation governance
- Certification in Compensation & Benefits (e.g., CCP, GRP) or related professional qualifications
- Experience with change management in compensation program rollouts
- Familiarity with global compensation structures and international benchmarking
- Advanced proficiency in Excel, HR analytics tools, or data visualization platforms (e.g., Power BI, Tableau)
- Experience working in a fast-paced, matrixed, or multinational environment
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal-opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Talent Acquisition Partner
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
HR
Any HR department is, by its very nature, about people and for people. Semrush’s HR team goes one step further, working to build a healthy and creative environment within the Company. This team is responsible for selecting and onboarding new employees and solving strategic, organizational, and personnel issues.
The HR team is involved in various business areas across the organization: recruitment, employer branding, employee training, company culture, benefits, documentation, relocation, and even analytics.
The team supports employees in all Semrush offices around the world. Despite differences in locations, our colleagues from HR are united in one mission–to create a unique company environment where each employee has the opportunity to reach their highest potential and work on exciting and important projects.