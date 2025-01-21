ORM & Community Manager (ORM/Community Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our ORM & Community Manager role for idea generators with a social-first mindset, who are passionate about socials, user engagement, and community building.
This position is focused on social listening, community engagement, and online reputation management. You'll be on the front lines of our brand’s digital presence—responding to social mentions, handling challenging conversations with empathy and professionalism, and helping shape how we’re perceived online. You’ll also lead community-specific initiatives, like Reddit engagement, product feedback loops, or exploratory platform tests.
If you’re the type of person who lights up when responding to comments and posts, loves building relationships with online users, and thrives in fast-paced digital environments, this could be your perfect role.
Tasks in the role
- Social Listening: Monitoring and responding to brand mentions across various online platforms, engaging in conversations to share helpful resources and drive traffic to Semrush.com and other Semrush properties. You’ll be the voice of the brand in real time—helpful, human, and fast.
- Addressing negative online mentions within the team's established SLA to prevent escalation
- Processing internal teams' requests for reputation management and reviewing communications for crisis prevention
- Designing and implementing creative strategies to engage our online audience and promote our brand, campaigns, and products
- Lead small to medium-sized community-related projects and experiments. For example, testing a new community platform or doing research on how product feedback loops influence reputation. Usually, this is around 2-3 simultaneous projects
- Evaluating and recommending improvements to the Community Team's processes to enhance efficiency, effectiveness, and alignment with team goals
- Creating regular reports on community metrics and maintaining weekly, monthly, quarterly, and ad hoc reports on owned projects; analyzing data to assess community health and identify growth opportunities
Who we are looking for
- 3+ years in Community Management, Social Media, Customer Success, or a related role in tech
- Hands-on experience with social media monitoring and analytics tools
- Skilled at handling multiple concurrent projects and priorities, including the ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines. You should possess strong organizational and time management skills
- Strategic thinker and problem-solver with great attention to detail and accuracy
- Experience handling online negativity, reputation risks, and crisis communication
- Strong communicator—confident with both internal teams and external users
- Familiar with SEO and digital marketing basics, with a desire to learn more
- Tech-savvy, quick to learn new tools and platforms
- Comfortable in fast-moving environments and open to experimentation
- Passionate about streamlining processes and improving team efficiency
- Proactive and self-motivated work style
Not required, but a plus
- You're familiar with Semrush and have used it
- You’ve moderated a Reddit community or led engagement on platforms like Slack or similar
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Researcher
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Marketing
The Marketing team does much more than just promote and advertise Semrush products. They also inspire marketers around the world with their work.
Colleagues from this team are responsible for establishing marketing strategies and conducting market target audience research. They work with content, create and implement advertising campaigns through multiple promotion channels. The team is also closely involved with the Development, Design, Customer Success, and Sales teams. Web content, newsletters, banners, references in the media–all this is created by our Marketing experts.
The Marketing team is truly international and dispersed across the globe. But despite the differences in locations and time zones, our teams work tirelessly together on their common goal: to support one billion marketers in achieving their goals. Can we do it? Certainly!