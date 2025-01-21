ORM & Community Manager (ORM/Community Team)

Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our ORM & Community Manager role for idea generators with a social-first mindset, who are passionate about socials, user engagement, and community building.

This position is focused on social listening, community engagement, and online reputation management. You'll be on the front lines of our brand’s digital presence—responding to social mentions, handling challenging conversations with empathy and professionalism, and helping shape how we’re perceived online. You’ll also lead community-specific initiatives, like Reddit engagement, product feedback loops, or exploratory platform tests.

If you’re the type of person who lights up when responding to comments and posts, loves building relationships with online users, and thrives in fast-paced digital environments, this could be your perfect role.

Tasks in the role