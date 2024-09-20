Content Manager (Creative Agency)

Proofreading written work, editing copy/content according to client and brand guidelines, and correcting grammar, syntax, and spelling errors

Working together with our internal Creative Agency teams to develop concepts and ideas across a variety of channels, such as social media, digital advertising, moving images, experiences, and more

Collaborating closely with external stakeholders, Brand and Marketing teams to define their content needs and deliver high-standard work, ensuring on-brand tone of voice

Efficiently and effectively coordinating a pool of freelancers for a variety of short-form copy and long-form content requested by various stakeholders (“clients”) within the company

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product - a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Content Manager role for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.

Who we are looking for

5+ years experience managing content across multiple marketing channels

Fluent English (C2 level)

Combination of data-based marketing and editorial mindset with understanding audience needs and specifics of marketing communication

Be able to work independently and meet deadlines

Not required, but a plus

Creative advertising agency experience with copywriting and conceptualizing experience is a plus

Experience in a B2B SaaS company is a plusative

Native English speaker

Professional network of copy/content writers is a plus

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



The Semrush Creative Agency is not like any other internal agency—it's a fully-fledged powerhouse of creative ideas, strong messages, and gorgeous visuals... in fact, we don't even call ourselves an internal agency...we are called 'The Creative Agency.'

The Creative Agency is full of creative minds, with plenty of international experience, that dream big and turn those ideas into messages that help people feel and believe in their dreams.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.

Flexible working day start



Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.