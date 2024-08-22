Content Strategist (Global Events Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Content Strategist role for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.
Tasks in the role
Lead the development and execution of a content marketing strategy for the Global Events Team, ensuring it is in line with the company’s overall brand and content strategy
Create and execute content strategies for individual events. This includes identifying topics and developing event agendas that resonate with our customer personas and align with broader brand and event goals
Develop pre-event, during, and post-event campaign messaging, storytelling, and content assets that help Semrush achieve traffic, engagement, and ticket sales targets. This includes outlining assets required at various stages of the funnel and optimizing each based on performance
Develop efficient content development and approval processes in collaboration with campaign managers, channel owners, and executive stakeholders
Guide in the development of event content and provide feedback and guidance to improve the quality of presentations and storytelling
Audit existing content and analyze competitors’ tactics to identify areas for improvement. Monitor key metrics and continuously optimize content based on performance
Use AI tools to assist in creating, perfecting, automating, and optimizing content for various digital platforms, including landing pages, advertising assets, campaign messaging, and email content
Who we are looking for
Proven experience in managing content and developing strategies specifically for event content marketing across multiple marketing channels, including digital, social media, email, and other platforms
Strong understanding of the marketing industry: trending topics, top creators, and strategies
Player/coach mentality: Ability to both develop a strategy and roll up your sleeves to implement it
Experience using AI tools for content creation and optimization, including using prompt engineering to achieve consistent outputs and aid delivery speed
Excellent communication (writing and editorial) skills, both written and verbal English
Able to multitask and manage and deliver several projects in parallel
Combination of marketing and editorial mindset with strong client-facing skills, understanding of audience needs, and value-based approach
Great analytical skills and an ability to make data-driven decisions
Significant SEO knowledge
Quick learner with excellent problem-solving skills
Empathy and curiosity
Not required, but a plus
Native English speaker
A mix of B2B and B2C experience
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of working. Proven!
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
