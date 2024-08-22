Content Strategist (Global Events Team)

Use AI tools to assist in creating, perfecting, automating, and optimizing content for various digital platforms, including landing pages, advertising assets, campaign messaging, and email content

Audit existing content and analyze competitors’ tactics to identify areas for improvement. Monitor key metrics and continuously optimize content based on performance

Guide in the development of event content and provide feedback and guidance to improve the quality of presentations and storytelling

Develop efficient content development and approval processes in collaboration with campaign managers, channel owners, and executive stakeholders

Develop pre-event, during, and post-event campaign messaging, storytelling, and content assets that help Semrush achieve traffic, engagement, and ticket sales targets. This includes outlining assets required at various stages of the funnel and optimizing each based on performance

Create and execute content strategies for individual events. This includes identifying topics and developing event agendas that resonate with our customer personas and align with broader brand and event goals

Lead the development and execution of a content marketing strategy for the Global Events Team, ensuring it is in line with the company’s overall brand and content strategy

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Content Strategist role for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.

Who we are looking for

Proven experience in managing content and developing strategies specifically for event content marketing across multiple marketing channels, including digital, social media, email, and other platforms

Strong understanding of the marketing industry: trending topics, top creators, and strategies

Player/coach mentality: Ability to both develop a strategy and roll up your sleeves to implement it

Experience using AI tools for content creation and optimization, including using prompt engineering to achieve consistent outputs and aid delivery speed

Excellent communication (writing and editorial) skills, both written and verbal English

Able to multitask and manage and deliver several projects in parallel

Combination of marketing and editorial mindset with strong client-facing skills, understanding of audience needs, and value-based approach

Great analytical skills and an ability to make data-driven decisions

Significant SEO knowledge

Quick learner with excellent problem-solving skills

Empathy and curiosity

Not required, but a plus

Native English speaker

A mix of B2B and B2C experience

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably



This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of working. Proven!

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.