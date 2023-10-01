Sales Recruiter (Contract)

This is our Contract Sales Recruiter role for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance!

Who we are looking for

At least 5+ years of experience as a Sales Recruiter or in a similar recruitment role, preferably within the SaaS industry.

Global experience is a must.

Solid understanding of sales roles and the ability to assess candidates' sales skills effectively.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to build relationships at all levels.

Familiarity with applicant tracking systems and other recruitment tools.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and adapt to changing priorities.

Strong attention to detail and confidentiality.

Advanced knowledge of English.

Deep knowledge of CV sources: Linkedin, Glassdoor, Indeed, etc.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Work format Choice: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start.

Health insurance coverage.

Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).

Corporate events.

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English and Spanish courses.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.