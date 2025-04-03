Contract Specialist (Docflow Team)

We're seeking a motivated and detail-oriented Contract Specialist to join our Procurement team reporting to our Contract Management Team Lead. In this role, you'll be instrumental in managing the full lifecycle of our contracts and overseeing our vendor registration database. You'll also be one of the go-to people handling our Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) system. If you have a solid foundation in contract management, understand approval workflows, enjoy collaborating with legal teams, and have experience with CLM systems, we want to hear from you.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Contract Specialist role for those who possess a strong sense for detail and analytical skills and are ready to combat discrepancies in financial records.

Who we are looking for

1-2 years of experience in contract management or a related document workflow-related role

Familiarity with contract terms and conditions and a basic understanding of contract law principles

Experience working with legal stakeholders in the review and negotiation of contracts

Hands-on experience using Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) systems

Understanding of contract approval workflows

Experience managing or contributing to a vendor registration process or database is a plus

Proficiency in data analysis and reporting, especially as it relates to using CLM systems and in Excel

Strong organizational skills and meticulous attention to detail

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to manage multiple tasks and prioritize effectively

Not required, but a plus

Experience with Ironclad or any other top-tier Contract Lifecycle Management tool

Familiarity with procurement processes and best practices

Experience with integrated data management, ERP environments, policy enforcement, and SOX controls

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

We're a collaborative group focused on driving value and efficiency through strategic sourcing and effective supplier management. This is an exciting opportunity to play a key role in managing our contracts and vendor relationships.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2’s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!