Contract Specialist (Docflow Team)
This is our Contract Specialist role for those who possess a strong sense for detail and analytical skills and are ready to combat discrepancies in financial records.
We're seeking a motivated and detail-oriented Contract Specialist to join our Procurement team reporting to our Contract Management Team Lead. In this role, you'll be instrumental in managing the full lifecycle of our contracts and overseeing our vendor registration database. You'll also be one of the go-to people handling our Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) system. If you have a solid foundation in contract management, understand approval workflows, enjoy collaborating with legal teams, and have experience with CLM systems, we want to hear from you.
Tasks in the role
- Manage the end-to-end contract lifecycle, including intake, supporting the sourcing team during negotiations, execution, and amendments
- Leverage our Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) system, serving as a key point of contact and subject matter expert
- Support the definition and implementation of efficient contract approval workflows within the CLM system
- Collaborate closely with our legal team to ensure contracts comply with legal requirements and company policies
- Support the management of our vendor registration database and intake, ensuring data accuracy and an efficient registration process
- Track key contractual obligations, milestones, and expiration dates within the CLM
- Generate reports and insights from both the CLM system and the vendor registration database
- Serve as a liaison between procurement, legal, and other internal stakeholders on contract-related matters
- Provide training and support to team members on the use of the CLM system, intake, and contract management processes
- Maintain organized contract records and vendor information
- Assist in audits and compliance checks by providing necessary contract documentation and insights
Who we are looking for
- 1-2 years of experience in contract management or a related document workflow-related role
- Familiarity with contract terms and conditions and a basic understanding of contract law principles
- Experience working with legal stakeholders in the review and negotiation of contracts
- Hands-on experience using Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) systems
- Understanding of contract approval workflows
- Experience managing or contributing to a vendor registration process or database is a plus
- Proficiency in data analysis and reporting, especially as it relates to using CLM systems and in Excel
- Strong organizational skills and meticulous attention to detail
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to manage multiple tasks and prioritize effectively
Not required, but a plus
- Experience with Ironclad or any other top-tier Contract Lifecycle Management tool
- Familiarity with procurement processes and best practices
- Experience with integrated data management, ERP environments, policy enforcement, and SOX controls
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
We're a collaborative group focused on driving value and efficiency through strategic sourcing and effective supplier management. This is an exciting opportunity to play a key role in managing our contracts and vendor relationships.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2’s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
