Customer Operations Manager (Customer Operations Department)

Semrush is seeking a Customer Operations Manager to lead and optimize all aspects of customer support operations within the Retention division. The ideal candidate will be adept at managing dynamic teams and driving operational excellence. This role will oversee teams responsible for Customer Support Training, Quality Assurance, Customer Operations, Escalation Management, and Workforce Management. The Customer Operations Manager will champion continuous improvement initiatives, enhance customer satisfaction, and contribute significantly to the operational success and growth of the Retention division. This position requires close collaboration with cross-functional teams, including Customer Success, Sales, and Product, to align strategies and ensure the seamless delivery of superior customer experiences.

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field; or equivalent experience

5+ years of experience in customer support operations, with a strong focus on leadership and team management

Proven ability to manage complex projects and multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment

Demonstrated leadership abilities, with experience leading cross-functional teams and driving strategic initiatives to successful outcomes

Strong analytical skills and experience with support metrics and data analysis

In-depth knowledge with Support and CRM tools such as ticketing system, workforce management and chat-bots

Excellent communication, interpersonal, and presentation skills

Strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities

Ability to thrive in a dynamic and challenging environment

Not required, but a plus

You are a data-driven decision-maker who can analyze trends, identify areas for improvement, and use data to act

Have a passion for customer service and are driven to improve the overall customer experience

You are a strong leader who can motivate and inspire your team to achieve high performance

You are a proactive problem-solver who can identify and address challenges before they become significant issues

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This is a “work-from-office” role, but you have flexibility to #wfh for various reasons.

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



