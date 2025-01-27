Customer Operations Manager (Customer Operations Department)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
Semrush is seeking a Customer Operations Manager to lead and optimize all aspects of customer support operations within the Retention division. The ideal candidate will be adept at managing dynamic teams and driving operational excellence. This role will oversee teams responsible for Customer Support Training, Quality Assurance, Customer Operations, Escalation Management, and Workforce Management. The Customer Operations Manager will champion continuous improvement initiatives, enhance customer satisfaction, and contribute significantly to the operational success and growth of the Retention division. This position requires close collaboration with cross-functional teams, including Customer Success, Sales, and Product, to align strategies and ensure the seamless delivery of superior customer experiences.
Tasks in the role
- Develop and implement strategies to improve customer support efficiency, quality, and overall customer experience
- Oversee the daily operations of the Customer Operations team, ensuring smooth workflow and adherence to service level agreements (SLAs)
- Analyze key performance indicators (KPIs) such as customer satisfaction scores, handle times, and resolution rates to identify areas for improvement
- Conduct root cause analysis for support escalations, identify trends, and implement corrective actions
- Develop and execute comprehensive training programs for the Support teams, ensuring alignment with organizational goals and customer needs
- Define and maintain standardized processes and procedures for incident resolution, escalation management, and customer interaction
- Drive continuous improvement initiatives across the Support team, identifying opportunities to streamline workflows, optimize resource allocation, and enhance customer satisfaction
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including Sales, Product Development, and Customer Success, to ensure alignment of processes and initiatives
- Provide insights to the business based on trends, root causes, and escalations to inform departmental and business strategy
- Develop and manage plans for internal initiatives and goals, reporting progress to stakeholders and coordinating contributions from team members
Who we are looking for
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field; or equivalent experience
- 5+ years of experience in customer support operations, with a strong focus on leadership and team management
- Proven ability to manage complex projects and multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment
- Demonstrated leadership abilities, with experience leading cross-functional teams and driving strategic initiatives to successful outcomes
- Strong analytical skills and experience with support metrics and data analysis
- In-depth knowledge with Support and CRM tools such as ticketing system, workforce management and chat-bots
- Excellent communication, interpersonal, and presentation skills
- Strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities
- Ability to thrive in a dynamic and challenging environment
Not required, but a plus
- You are a data-driven decision-maker who can analyze trends, identify areas for improvement, and use data to act
- Have a passion for customer service and are driven to improve the overall customer experience
- You are a strong leader who can motivate and inspire your team to achieve high performance
- You are a proactive problem-solver who can identify and address challenges before they become significant issues
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This is a “work-from-office” role, but you have flexibility to #wfh for various reasons.
- Unlimited PTO
- Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
- Life insurance
- Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance
- Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
- Health Saving Account
- Short-term and long-term Disability
- Employee Assistance Program
- Employee Resource Groups
- 401(k) plan
- Paid parental leave
- Relief Fund
- Travel coverage
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Snacks, drinks at the office
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Researcher
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Customer Success
The Customer Success (CS) team at Semrush is there to show the true value of our products to the customers. It is called “success” for a reason. We wanted to emphasize every team member’s objective: to ensure that our clients benefit the most from Semrush services and that the product helps them in achieving their targets.
Daily duties of these colleagues include responding to сlient questions (via email, phone, and online chat), conducting webinars, and product presentations. In addition, they collect feedback and share it with the teams. This way, we can make sure we release our platform updates promptly and efficiently.
The department consists of multiple teams. The CSM team works closer with our premium customers to deliver service with a personalized approach. The QA team makes sure that colleagues provide the right information at the right time to Semrush users. The CS Operations & Projects team is focused on innovation and making sure that our customers like the way we deliver our strategy. We take customer care seriously!
Our СS teams work globally and provide support in different time zones and in more than 8 different languages.