Customer Success Team Lead, Enterprise Solutions Customer Success Team

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Customer Success EntSol Team Lead role for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world. We are looking for someone to join our Customer Success team, helping us to shape our offering to provide the best possible experience for customers of Semrush Enterprise. This individual will be able to work directly with customers, support the internal team to deliver results for their own clients, and contribute to processes and workflows for the Customer Success team to follow.

Who we are looking for

2+ years of managerial experience leading a team of Customer Success Managers

5+ years of hands-on experience SEO and/or Digital Marketing work with 3+ years of agency experience highly preferred

Fundamental understanding material knowledge of SEO and other digital Marketing knowledge required

Must be physically located in the EMEA or US, willing to work US business hours

Experience working with Enterprise SEO platforms is highly preferred

Knowledge of Google Search Console and Google Analytics

Ability to identify customer goals and then demonstrate bespoke workflows to help achieve customer success

Experience preparing and delivering in-depth QBRs

Solid understanding of Customer Success best practices, including metrics, and customer-oriented personality

Ability to learn software programs

Creative and analytical thinker with strong problem-solving skills

Exceptional English verbal and written communication skills with the ability to communicate effectively at all levels

Not required, but a plus

You have deep customer empathy and find fulfillment in helping customers reach their goals

You enjoy working with people and are driven to provide an excellent customer experience

You pride yourself on going above and beyond for teammates and customers

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!