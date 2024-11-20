Customer Success Team Lead, Enterprise Solutions Customer Success Team
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Customer Success EntSol Team Lead role for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world. We are looking for someone to join our Customer Success team, helping us to shape our offering to provide the best possible experience for customers of Semrush Enterprise. This individual will be able to work directly with customers, support the internal team to deliver results for their own clients, and contribute to processes and workflows for the Customer Success team to follow.
Tasks in the role
- Line management of a team of CSMs, guiding them to perform to the best of their ability & successfully manage their book of business
- Navigate the team towards discovering the business & SEO goals of the customers to build out a business plan, including goals, timelines, benchmarks, and measures of success
- Performing regularly scheduled meetings with key stakeholders to ensure customer goals are being met
- Identifying commonalities in tasks, processes, and workflows
- Developing engaging and helpful content (such as help articles, blogs, and videos) for our EntSol customers to help them “self-service” common tasks, processes, and workflows
- Proactive relationship management with accounts to maintain overall customer health
- Monitoring and reporting on the health and risk of assigned accounts using sophisticated processes/tools
- Collaborating closely with the Sales and Product departments, both during the acquisition of new customers and throughout their time with Semrush
- Maintaining a deep understanding of Semrush’s suite of products and also the wider SEO world
- Actively participating in team projects and Semrush experiments that might result in new processes
Who we are looking for
- 2+ years of managerial experience leading a team of Customer Success Managers
- 5+ years of hands-on experience SEO and/or Digital Marketing work with 3+ years of agency experience highly preferred
- Fundamental understanding material knowledge of SEO and other digital Marketing knowledge required
- Must be physically located in the EMEA or US, willing to work US business hours
- Experience working with Enterprise SEO platforms is highly preferred
- Knowledge of Google Search Console and Google Analytics
- Ability to identify customer goals and then demonstrate bespoke workflows to help achieve customer success
- Experience preparing and delivering in-depth QBRs
- Solid understanding of Customer Success best practices, including metrics, and customer-oriented personality
- Ability to learn software programs
- Creative and analytical thinker with strong problem-solving skills
- Exceptional English verbal and written communication skills with the ability to communicate effectively at all levels
Not required, but a plus
- You have deep customer empathy and find fulfillment in helping customers reach their goals
- You enjoy working with people and are driven to provide an excellent customer experience
- You pride yourself on going above and beyond for teammates and customers
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.
- Unlimited PTO
- Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
- Life insurance
- Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance
- Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
- Health Saving Account
- Short-term and long-term Disability
- Employee Assistance Program
- Employee Resource Groups
- 401(k) plan
- Paid parental leave
- Relief Fund
- Travel coverage
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Snacks, drinks at the office
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Recruiter
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Other vacancies
Is there a way to speak about all the teams at our Company that make Semrush the way it is? Oh yes, there is! Are we going to update this section on a regular basis? Oh yes, we are! Because our people are our main value and top priority.
We sincerely appreciate and acknowledge every employee’s contribution to the development of the product.
If you haven't found a job that interests you in other sections, try looking here. In the meantime, we will do our best to keep updating the content for this part of the Career Page.
More related roles
Sorry, there’s nothing here. Try using different keywords or filters :)
You can still apply. We’re always looking for amazing people! Submit your resume and we’ll get in touch if anything comes up.See all jobs