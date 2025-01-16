Customer Success Manager, Enterprise (Brazil and US Markets)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Customer Success Manager, Enterprise (Brazil and US Markets) role for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world. For this role, we are looking for an experienced Customer Success Manager to manage a book of business of large Enterprise customers and help them utilize the Semrush platform to achieve the best ROI and realize their business goals.
Tasks in the role
- Onboarding and Enablement: Lead onboarding of new Enterprise customers, ensuring a seamless introduction to Semrush products and services.
- Strategic Account Planning: Working in partnership with the account’s key stakeholders and Semrush Sales dept. create in-depth account plans which show a clear roadmap to how the customer will achieve their goals.
- Customer Value Realization: By understanding the customers’ goals, the CSM will demonstrate how specific workflows will help achieve these goals and minimize time to value, for the customer.
- Retention and Renewal Management: Drive high customer retention and renewal rates by ensuring clients see ongoing value. Responsible for the negotiation and execution of high-value annual / multi-year contracts.
- Collaborative Problem Solving: Partner with internal teams (Product, Sales, Support) to solve complex customer challenges. Act as the voice of the customer within Semrush, advocating for any improvements or enhancements based on customer needs and feedback.
- Customer Relationship Management: Stay ahead of customer needs by proactively identifying challenges, recommending solutions, and addressing potential roadblocks. Regularly engage with customers to ensure ongoing satisfaction and continuous improvement.
- Owning The Revenue: Even if a customer cancels, you take full responsibility and ownership of the revenue, working with other teams to help drive initiatives to increase the number of returning accounts.
- Executive Business Reviews: Create and Deliver in-depth EBRs, which demonstrate value and progress towards goals, in addition to leveraging to identify growth opportunities.
- Identifying Grow Opportunities: Owning the book of business and being able to identify key areas of growth within the customer’s portfolio. Partnering with Sales to close these opportunities.
- Semrush & SEO Mastery: Demonstrate expert-level knowledge of the Semrush platform and SEO best practices, using this expertise to conduct tailored technical training sessions and support complex customer workflows.
Who we are looking for
- Proficiency in Portuguese.
- Fluency in English.
- Willing to work the 2:00 PM - 10:00 PM CEST shift
- 4+ years of experience in Customer Success, Account Management, or similar roles, with 2+ years of focus on Enterprise clients
- Experience within the MarTech and/or SaaS space.
- Proven experience creating and implementing strategic account plans and executive business reviews, with a strong focus on minimizing time to value for customers.
- Ability to link key workflows to value, ensuring customers see clear connections between their processes and the results Semrush delivers.
- Proven track record of building strong relationships with different levels, including marketing teams and C-suite executives.
- Excellent problem-solving skills with the ability to provide tailored solutions to meet any customer’s needs.
- Ability to leverage data to provide insights and make data-driven decisions.
- Strong organizational skills to ensure you can manage a book of business of 40-100 Enterprise accounts effectively and efficiently.
- A proactive self-learner who strives to continuously expand their knowledge of customer success strategies and SEO, with a strong focus on knowledge sharing with their peers.
- Strong collaborator who can work hand in hand with product, marketing, sales, and operations teams.
Not required, but a plus
- Deep understanding of digital marketing technologies such as SEO, SEM, and content marketing.
- Fluency in Spanish.
- Strong project management skills, with the ability to manage multiple projects and initiatives simultaneously for Enterprise clients.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Recruiter
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Customer Success
The Customer Success (CS) team at Semrush is there to show the true value of our products to the customers. It is called “success” for a reason. We wanted to emphasize every team member’s objective: to ensure that our clients benefit the most from Semrush services and that the product helps them in achieving their targets.
Daily duties of these colleagues include responding to сlient questions (via email, phone, and online chat), conducting webinars, and product presentations. In addition, they collect feedback and share it with the teams. This way, we can make sure we release our platform updates promptly and efficiently.
The department consists of multiple teams. The CSM team works closer with our premium customers to deliver service with a personalized approach. The QA team makes sure that colleagues provide the right information at the right time to Semrush users. The CS Operations & Projects team is focused on innovation and making sure that our customers like the way we deliver our strategy. We take customer care seriously!
Our СS teams work globally and provide support in different time zones and in more than 8 different languages.