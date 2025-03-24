Customer Support Specialist (Strategic Customer Success Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Enterprise Solutions Customer Support role for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.
Tasks in the role
- Provide high-quality and personalized support for enterprise customers across multiple communication channels, including email, tickets, live chat, recordings, and screen-sharing calls
- Collaborate and assist Product, Marketing, Customer Success and Solution Sales teams and their leadership to support the most efficient product and process development
- Apply proactive risk mitigation strategies while collaborating with team members to quickly resolve customer issues
- Drive continuous improvement initiatives within the Enterprise Solutions support function
- Foster and maintain Semrush’s culture and core values
Who we are looking for
- 2+ years of technical experience in product support, customer success, account management, or consulting, preferably in a SaaS and/or SEO/Digital Marketing environment
- Experience working with Account Executives/Account Managers and Customer Success functions in a SaaS environment
- Bachelor’s Degree in a technical discipline or equivalent experience
- Experience supporting enterprise marketing technology solutions and documenting customer-facing material is a plus
- Proven track record of success in achieving goals, metrics, and performance targets in a hyper-growth environment
- Strong understanding of standard support metrics, including Initial Response, SLA, TTR, CSAT, and NPS
- A customer-first mentality with the ability to prioritize and escalate customer issues appropriately
- Demonstrated success in handling escalations and resolving issues at the executive level
- Ability to engage and influence across various business functions, gaining consensus to develop action plans in complex environments
- Ability to foster change and navigate ambiguity with a commitment to action-oriented solutions
- Reputation for fairness, dependability, and adherence to high ethical standards
- Ability to assess and manage high-stress situations quickly and effectively
- Willingness to listen to feedback and develop improvement plans accordingly
- This role is aligned with the US time zone, so if you're applying from Europe, please note that the working hours will be from 2 PM to 10 PM CET
Not required, but a plus
- A technical edge: Familiarity with technical problem-solving or data-querying tools like SQL is a strong advantage
- Second language (Spanish or German)
- Excel Proficiency: Ability to analyze billing data, track transactions, and manage reports efficiently
- Salesforce Knowledge: Familiarity with CRM systems like Salesforce to manage customer interactions and product-related inquiries
- Intercom Experience: Understanding of ticket and live chat platforms like Intercom to assist customers in real time
- Slack Communication: Comfortable using Slack for internal collaboration and team communication
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
- Unlimited PTO
- Health insurance
- Travel insurance
- Employee Assistance Program
- Employee Resource Groups
- Paid parental leave
- Relief Fund
- Corporate events, teambuildings
- Snacks, drinks at the office
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2’s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Researcher
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Customer Success
The Customer Success (CS) team at Semrush is there to show the true value of our products to the customers. It is called “success” for a reason. We wanted to emphasize every team member’s objective: to ensure that our clients benefit the most from Semrush services and that the product helps them in achieving their targets.
Daily duties of these colleagues include responding to сlient questions (via email, phone, and online chat), conducting webinars, and product presentations. In addition, they collect feedback and share it with the teams. This way, we can make sure we release our platform updates promptly and efficiently.
The department consists of multiple teams. The CSM team works closer with our premium customers to deliver service with a personalized approach. The QA team makes sure that colleagues provide the right information at the right time to Semrush users. The CS Operations & Projects team is focused on innovation and making sure that our customers like the way we deliver our strategy. We take customer care seriously!
Our СS teams work globally and provide support in different time zones and in more than 8 different languages.