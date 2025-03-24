Customer Support Specialist (Strategic Customer Success Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Enterprise Solutions Customer Support role for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.

Who we are looking for

2+ years of technical experience in product support, customer success, account management, or consulting, preferably in a SaaS and/or SEO/Digital Marketing environment

Experience working with Account Executives/Account Managers and Customer Success functions in a SaaS environment

Bachelor’s Degree in a technical discipline or equivalent experience

Experience supporting enterprise marketing technology solutions and documenting customer-facing material is a plus

Proven track record of success in achieving goals, metrics, and performance targets in a hyper-growth environment

Strong understanding of standard support metrics, including Initial Response, SLA, TTR, CSAT, and NPS

A customer-first mentality with the ability to prioritize and escalate customer issues appropriately

Demonstrated success in handling escalations and resolving issues at the executive level

Ability to engage and influence across various business functions, gaining consensus to develop action plans in complex environments

Ability to foster change and navigate ambiguity with a commitment to action-oriented solutions

Reputation for fairness, dependability, and adherence to high ethical standards

Ability to assess and manage high-stress situations quickly and effectively

Willingness to listen to feedback and develop improvement plans accordingly

This role is aligned with the US time zone, so if you're applying from Europe, please note that the working hours will be from 2 PM to 10 PM CET

Not required, but a plus

A technical edge: Familiarity with technical problem-solving or data-querying tools like SQL is a strong advantage

Second language (Spanish or German)

Excel Proficiency: Ability to analyze billing data, track transactions, and manage reports efficiently

Salesforce Knowledge: Familiarity with CRM systems like Salesforce to manage customer interactions and product-related inquiries

Intercom Experience: Understanding of ticket and live chat platforms like Intercom to assist customers in real time

Slack Communication: Comfortable using Slack for internal collaboration and team communication

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Unlimited PTO

Health insurance

Travel insurance

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Corporate events, teambuildings

Snacks, drinks at the office

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2’s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!