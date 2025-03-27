Data Engineer (Data Platform Engineering Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Data Engineer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic.

Who we are looking for

Experience with one of the Top Cloud Providers (Google Cloud, AWS, Azure)

IaaC tools (we use Terraform)

Version control systems (we use GitLab)

CI/CD tools (we use GitLab)

SQL senior level (proficient in windows functions, optimizations)

Python middle level (and Java will be great)

Pipeline Orchestration tools (we use Airflow, dbt)

Task Management (we use Jira)

Documentation management (we use Confluence) Proactiveness

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail

High Communication Skills

Stakeholder Management (establishing positive & reliable partnerships)

Experience / Understanding ofDE experience 3+ years (or Backend/DataScience 2+ years & DE 1+)

Experience / Understanding of

DE experience 3+ years (or Backend/DataScience 2+ years & DE 1+)

Not required, but a plus

Business Experience

Experience as DE for b2c SaaS

Tech Experience

Airflow

Dbt

Java

Kubernetes

Software engineering

API management

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team



You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

Data Engineering Function Provides & maintains Infrastructure for Analytics Division (VMs, Clusters, GCP Services, Instances, Monitoring, Alerting) Enables CI/CD for Analytics pipelines Develops and supports Analytics API services (for customer-facing product features) Develops robust data pipelines Acts as Technical Owner for many data transformations (monitoring, troubleshooting, hot fixing) Supports Analytics Div in case of Tech questions

Data Quality Function Enables high Quality of Analytics Data & Assets Centralization of Data Quality Practices Improvement of Time-to-Acknowledge for Data Quality issues Ensure the accuracy, consistency, reliability, and timeliness of Data across all analytics processes and systems This includes validating data pipelines, implementing and maintaining quality checks, identifying and resolving data anomalies, and ensuring compliance with data governance standards

Data Governance Function Defining, implementing, and overseeing the policies, standards, and processes that ensure data is managed as a strategic asset Establishing data ownership and accountability, maintaining data security and privacy compliance, creating data cataloging and classification standards, and driving adherence to data usage policies Works across departments to promote a culture of data stewardship, ensuring that data remains accessible, trustworthy, and aligned with organizational objectives while minimizing risks associated with data misuse or inconsistency.



A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!