Data Engineer (Data Platform Engineering Team)

Tasks in the role
- Develop and deploy IaaC using Terraform to ensure scalable and reliable data systems
- Create and manage CI/CD pipelines in GitLab for automated testing and deployment of data solutions
- Design, develop, and maintain data pipelines using BigQuery, Airflow & dbt
- Monitor and troubleshoot cloud infrastructure, data pipelines, and workflows to ensure data quality and availability
- Implement data models and optimize data storage, retrieval processes, and costs
- Migrate existing data infrastructure & pipelines from the legacy to the contemporary solutions
- Contribute to the development and maintenance of ML / AI workflows
- Conduct Code Reviews for Merge Requests (90% SQL, 10% Python, 2% Java)
- Collaborate with analysts, SRE, and other engineers to understand data needs and deliver data solutions
Who we are looking for
- Experience with one of the Top Cloud Providers (Google Cloud, AWS, Azure)
- IaaC tools (we use Terraform)
- Version control systems (we use GitLab)
- CI/CD tools (we use GitLab)
- SQL senior level (proficient in windows functions, optimizations)
- Python middle level (and Java will be great)
- Pipeline Orchestration tools (we use Airflow, dbt)
- Task Management (we use Jira)
- Documentation management (we use Confluence) Proactiveness
- Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail
- High Communication Skills
- Stakeholder Management (establishing positive & reliable partnerships)
- Experience / Understanding of
- DE experience 3+ years (or Backend/DataScience 2+ years & DE 1+)
Not required, but a plus
- Business Experience
- Experience as DE for b2c SaaS
- Tech Experience
- Airflow
- Dbt
- Java
- Kubernetes
- Software engineering
- API management
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
- Data Engineering Function
- Provides & maintains Infrastructure for Analytics Division (VMs, Clusters, GCP Services, Instances, Monitoring, Alerting)
- Enables CI/CD for Analytics pipelines
- Develops and supports Analytics API services (for customer-facing product features)
- Develops robust data pipelines
- Acts as Technical Owner for many data transformations (monitoring, troubleshooting, hot fixing)
- Supports Analytics Div in case of Tech questions
- Data Quality Function
- Enables high Quality of Analytics Data & Assets
- Centralization of Data Quality Practices
- Improvement of Time-to-Acknowledge for Data Quality issues
- Ensure the accuracy, consistency, reliability, and timeliness of Data across all analytics processes and systems
- This includes validating data pipelines, implementing and maintaining quality checks, identifying and resolving data anomalies, and ensuring compliance with data governance standards
- Data Governance Function
- Defining, implementing, and overseeing the policies, standards, and processes that ensure data is managed as a strategic asset
- Establishing data ownership and accountability, maintaining data security and privacy compliance, creating data cataloging and classification standards, and driving adherence to data usage policies
- Works across departments to promote a culture of data stewardship, ensuring that data remains accessible, trustworthy, and aligned with organizational objectives while minimizing risks associated with data misuse or inconsistency.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Analytics
The Semrush Analytics team helps the Company's employees analyze past events, accurately interpret the present situation, and then predict the future. They accomplish all this only by looking at data.
The Analytics team handles stats, calculations, scoring and predictive models, clustering, multi-channel attribution, anomaly analysis, and many other queries from the Marketing and Development teams. In addition, these colleagues deal with business metrics at a company level.
The team members are split between offices in Europe and the US.
The team’s secret passion is finding solutions to new challenges. Sounds intriguing, right?