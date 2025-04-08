Data Engineer (Enterprise Solutions Unit)
Tasks in the role
- Design and develop robust data services in Python
- Handle and integrate various data sources (data lakes) to create fast and reliable data services for consumption by backend systems
- Decide what datastore is best for the upcoming use case
- Collaborate with backend engineers to optimize query performance and data access patterns
- Keep the costs within defined limits by choosing the right platform to store and query data
- Distinguish between hot and cold data as well as facing the decision whether to use a managed service or do it by ourselves to have better control
Who we are looking for
- A full-time professional with demonstrated Python backend development experience
- Strong knowledge of relational and non-relational database systems, preferable PostgreSQL, BigQuery, Redis
- Backend experience with FastAPI and Celery
- Big Data experience is a plus
- Experience working with containerized services (Docker), Kubernetes is a plus
- Knowledge of data-caching solutions (Redis, Memcache)
- Experience in scaling data-stores in multiple dimensions (number of concurrent requests and amount of data)
- Experience with cloud-native environments (GCP strong plus)
- Exposure to monitoring, logging, and tracing tools is a plus - Splunk, Sentry, Grafana
- Agile mindset with experience in Scrum and/or Kanban workflows
Not required, but a plus
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The Torch Team is responsible for all the machine learning models that support our Enterprise Solutions tools. They create pipelines to collect, store, and analyze data for our tools.
Benefits
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
