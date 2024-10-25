Data Engineering Lead (Sales Operations Department)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Data Engineering Lead role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.
Tasks in the role
Data Architecture & Infrastructure: Oversee the design and implementation of scalable, high-quality data pipelines, models, and architecture, ensuring data availability and accuracy for key stakeholders
Cross-Functional KPI Development: Collaborate with stakeholders to define and refine key performance indicators (KPIs) that guide sales, customer success, and operational strategy
Automation & Scalability: Design and implement automation and scalable ETL/ELT workflows to streamline data processing and accelerate time-to-insight for business-critical metrics across the whole sales field
Data Excellence & Governance: Establish and enforce best practices in data quality, governance, validation, and documentation, upholding a high standard of data integrity across systems
AI Preparedness & Data Innovation: Partner with Data Science and Engineering teams to drive data readiness for machine learning initiatives, supporting AI-driven product and operations enhancements
Stakeholder Collaboration: Serve as a key point of contact for cross-functional stakeholders, aligning on project requirements, ensuring milestone delivery, and communicating insights for data-driven decision-making
Leadership & Thought Partnership: Lead, mentor, and inspire a team of data engineers fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and collaboration
Continuous Improvement: Identify, implement, and advocate for opportunities to enhance the efficiency, accuracy, and impact of the BI solutions used by Sales Operations
Who we are looking for
8+ years of experience in data engineering, business intelligence, or similar roles, with extensive knowledge of data architecture, data modeling, ETL/ELT processes, SQL, and data warehouse design
3+ years of experience in leading and developing data teams, with proven success in managing team performance and delivering on complex, high-impact projects
Expertise in data visualization using Tableau, Power BI, Looker, or similar tools
Proficiency in SQL and at least one programming language (e. G. , Python, R) and experience with statistical or machine learning frameworks
Strong business acumen and a proven track record of designing and managing KPIs to guide business outcomes
Exceptional communication and stakeholder management skills, with experience leading cross-functional initiatives
Not required, but a plus
10+ years of experience in data architecture, BI, and analytics, with a significant focus on driving measurable business impact
Deep knowledge of cloud-based data solutions (AWS, GCP, or Azure) and experience in optimizing data storage, compute, and orchestration resources
Proven ability to influence strategic direction and technical trade-offs for large-scale data solutions, aligning with broader organizational goals
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
Are you passionate about building advanced, scalable data infrastructure and leading teams to drive business impact through actionable insights? Do you excel in fast-paced environments and enjoy collaborating with cross-functional teams to optimize data processes, define KPIs, and enhance AI preparedness? If so, the Sales Operations team at Semrush invites you to lead our Business Intelligence efforts as a Business Intelligence Engineering Lead.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Product & Development
The name Product & Development (P&D) is self-explanatory. More than 50 teams are involved in creation and development of Semrush products.
Fun fact: many P&D teams are associated with a specific color–maroon, navy, orange, khaki, etc. Some teams opt for really unusual colors, like “avocado” or “coffee.” Instead of mundanity, we strive to enjoy bright daily routines. The spirit of creativity is in Semrush’s DNA.
In every location, the team set-up looks similar: the Product Owner is responsible for the tool development strategy. Then there are Backend, Frontend, or Fullstack developers, and a QA Engineer.
However, there are frequent exceptions. For example, some teams may include a Data Scientist or a DevOps Engineer, other teams–a Scrum Master.
The P&D team has bases in all our European locations: Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland, Cyprus, Serbia, and Armenia. Our P&D colleagues work in sprints and believe that releasing a new feature on Friday might not be the best idea.
More related roles
Sorry, there’s nothing here. Try using different keywords or filters :)
You can still apply. We’re always looking for amazing people! Submit your resume and we’ll get in touch if anything comes up.See all jobs