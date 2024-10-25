Data Engineering Lead (Sales Operations Department)

Continuous Improvement: Identify, implement, and advocate for opportunities to enhance the efficiency, accuracy, and impact of the BI solutions used by Sales Operations

Stakeholder Collaboration: Serve as a key point of contact for cross-functional stakeholders, aligning on project requirements, ensuring milestone delivery, and communicating insights for data-driven decision-making

AI Preparedness & Data Innovation: Partner with Data Science and Engineering teams to drive data readiness for machine learning initiatives, supporting AI-driven product and operations enhancements

Data Excellence & Governance: Establish and enforce best practices in data quality, governance, validation, and documentation, upholding a high standard of data integrity across systems

Automation & Scalability: Design and implement automation and scalable ETL/ELT workflows to streamline data processing and accelerate time-to-insight for business-critical metrics across the whole sales field

Cross-Functional KPI Development: Collaborate with stakeholders to define and refine key performance indicators (KPIs) that guide sales, customer success, and operational strategy

Data Architecture & Infrastructure: Oversee the design and implementation of scalable, high-quality data pipelines, models, and architecture, ensuring data availability and accuracy for key stakeholders

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Data Engineering Lead role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

8+ years of experience in data engineering, business intelligence, or similar roles, with extensive knowledge of data architecture, data modeling, ETL/ELT processes, SQL, and data warehouse design

3+ years of experience in leading and developing data teams, with proven success in managing team performance and delivering on complex, high-impact projects

Expertise in data visualization using Tableau, Power BI, Looker, or similar tools

Proficiency in SQL and at least one programming language (e. G. , Python, R) and experience with statistical or machine learning frameworks

Strong business acumen and a proven track record of designing and managing KPIs to guide business outcomes

Exceptional communication and stakeholder management skills, with experience leading cross-functional initiatives





Not required, but a plus

10+ years of experience in data architecture, BI, and analytics, with a significant focus on driving measurable business impact

Deep knowledge of cloud-based data solutions (AWS, GCP, or Azure) and experience in optimizing data storage, compute, and orchestration resources

Proven ability to influence strategic direction and technical trade-offs for large-scale data solutions, aligning with broader organizational goals

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better





A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



Are you passionate about building advanced, scalable data infrastructure and leading teams to drive business impact through actionable insights? Do you excel in fast-paced environments and enjoy collaborating with cross-functional teams to optimize data processes, define KPIs, and enhance AI preparedness? If so, the Sales Operations team at Semrush invites you to lead our Business Intelligence efforts as a Business Intelligence Engineering Lead.





We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees





Finally, a little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.