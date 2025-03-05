GTM Engineer (Sales Operations Department)

Hi there!

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that empowers businesses globally to achieve measurable online marketing results. With a diverse and innovative team, Semrush is committed to delivering best-in-class digital marketing solutions and driving growth through data-driven decision-making.

In today’s fast-paced sales environment, AI is transforming how revenue teams operate—unlocking value by automating manual processes, providing predictive insights, and allowing sales reps to focus on high-impact activities. AI-driven sales strategies are no longer optional; they are essential for scaling efficiently and staying competitive. At Semrush, Sales is investing heavily in AI-powered solutions to accelerate our Sales-Led Growth (SLG) motions, and we’re looking for a Go-To-Market (GTM) Engineer to help lead this transformation.

Position Overview:

As a GTM Engineer, you will drive the adoption of AI, automation, and predictive analytics to optimize our revenue processes across both SLG and PLG motions. Your work will enable our sales, marketing, and customer success teams to operate with data-driven precision, reducing inefficiencies and improving conversion rates. You'll own AI-powered sales workflows, predictive lead scoring, and conversational intelligence to accelerate our GTM motion, ensuring a seamless experience for both high-touch enterprise sales and self-serve customers.





Key Responsibilities:

AI & Automation for Sales Efficiency

Systematize and automate the GTM motion – Build repeatable, scalable, and AI-driven systems to streamline prospecting, demand generation, and outbound sales.

Develop and optimize growth funnels – Use data to refine ICP/lead scoring, segmentation, and conversion processes to improve efficiency and drive new business.

Implement AI-driven sales enablement tools, including chatbots, automated email sequencing, and conversational AI to improve sales productivity in both SLG and PLG.

Build predictive lead scoring models using machine learning to enhance sales prioritization across inbound, outbound, and product-qualified leads (PQLs).

Run data-driven GTM experiments – Identify and test new strategies for customer acquisition, activation, and pipeline growth through rigorous experimentation and iteration.

Leverage AI-driven forecasting tools to improve revenue predictability and pipeline accuracy for high-touch enterprise deals and self-serve customers.

Optimize CRM workflows and automation to minimize manual tasks for sales and marketing teams.

AI-Powered Revenue Intelligence & Analytics

Design and maintain real-time revenue dashboards with AI-powered insights in modern BI tools (i.e Tableau), supporting both PLG self-serve metrics and SLG sales funnel analytics.

Own reporting and insights across GTM performance, attribution, and ROI of campaigns and automation.

Develop natural language processing (NLP) models to extract insights from sales conversations and customer interactions.

Utilize AI for customer segmentation and propensity modeling, enabling hyper-personalized outreach for both enterprise accounts and self-serve users.

Improve data governance and enrichment with automated AI-driven data cleaning and deduplication.

GTM Strategy & Cross-Team Collaboration