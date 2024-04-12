Data Governance Engineer (Analytics Infrastructure Team)

Data Governance Design: Research of pains, requirements, and processes. Creation of Data Gov docs. Processes diagramming (AS IS, TO BE). Defining requirements for Data Catalog & Lineage solutions.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Data Governance Engineer role for those who want to turn ideas into reality and participate in improving Semrush’s analytics tools.

Who we are looking for

Engineer experience with 2+ years as a Data Analyst/Data Scientist/DataOps/Data Engineer/Software.

SQL middle+ level.

Diagramming tools.

Project management.

Cloud Data Services (AWS, GCP, Azure).

High communication skills.

Stakeholder management (establishing positive and reliable partnerships).

Proactivity.

Self-driven.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have experience as a Data Steward/Data Manager/Data Governor.

Experience as a Business Analyst.

Experience as a Tech Writer.

Tech experience.

Diagramming notations.

Experience with Tableau, Airflow, or similar orchestration tool.

dbt.

BigQuery.

Misc.

Certifications in Data Governance/Data/Analytics.

Understanding of GDPR, CCPA.

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

Join the heart of our Analytics Universe! We’re the wizards behind the curtain, fueling the decision-making engines of our company’s top brass—including the CEO and all the cool folks in C-suite, Product & Marketing, not to mention our cutting-edge Machine Learning models. Our Analytics Infrastructure Crew are the unsung heroes, juggling the tech magic that powers our Cloud Infrastructure, Data Engineering marvels, Web Analytics, and everything in between. Think Data Quality, Governance, ML Data Services, and BI—yeah, we’ve got all that jazz and then some. Dive in and help us shape the future!



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.