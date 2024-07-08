Data Engineering and QA Team Lead (Data Platform Engineering Team)

Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Data Engineering and QA Team Lead role for those who want to turn ideas into reality and participate in improving Semrush’s analytics tools.

Tasks in the role

Leadership of the team of Data Engineers and QA Engineers to maintain and improve:

Data Architecture

Cloud Infrastructure

CI/CD

Data Pipelines / Data Modelling

Data Quality

QA practices

Monitoring & Alerting

Team functions:



Creation Data Architecture Strategy

Improvement of Incident Management

Develop and deploy IaaC using Terraform to ensure scalable and reliable data systems

Create and manage CI/CD pipelines in GitLab for automated testing and deployment of data solutions

Design, develop, and maintain data pipelines using BigQuery, Airflow & dtb

Monitor and troubleshoot cloud infrastructure, data pipelines, and workflows to ensure data quality and availability

Implement data models and optimize data storage, retrieval processes, and costs

Migrate existing data infrastructure & pipelines from the legacy to the contemporary solutions

Development and maintenance of ML / AI ecosystem / tools / workflows

Conduct Code Reviews for Merge Requests (80% SQL, 10% Python, 10% Java)

Collaborate with analysts, SRE, and other engineers to understand data needs and deliver data solutions

Conduct Arch Review to enable robust & flexible data architecture

Propose & drive efficiency-improvement initiatives

Track and optimize costs of data infrastructure

Crafting of QA Strategy for Analytics Division

Orchestrate Testing Activities in the Analytics Division for Dashboards, Data Transformations, Data, Requirements etc.

Definition & Delivery of Data Quality Metrics

Introduction of Automation Testing

Biggest projects for the upcoming 6 months: