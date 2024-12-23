Data Scientist (Ryte)
Tasks in the role
- Responsible for building Data Science, Machine Learning and AI based PoC and Concepts
- Implementation of the concepts together with the Product Teams
- Working closely together with the Product Owner to solve problems with innovative and cutting edge solutions to build leading Product features
Who we are looking for
- Solid mathematical skills, with the ability to apply mathematical concepts to real-world problems.
- Good communicator with the ability to translate technical & mathematical concepts for our Product-Owners
- You're a great software engineer: experienced in building and maintaining reliable systems at scale.
- Python Development: Utilize your strong Python programming skills to write clean, efficient, and maintainable code.
- Working with common Python libraries, for example but not limited to: Pandas, NumPy, SciPy, Scikit
- Continuous Improvement: Stay updated with the latest industry trends and technologies to ensure our software remains cutting-edge and competitive.
- Fluent in English
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
Our team is building the data backend for Semrush Enterprise Crawling and we work at an international level in terms of honesty, transparency and responsibility of each employee. Our Teams are build of engineers with different skills and a dedicated Product-Owner to work in a sustainable way supported by common agile methodologies like Scrum Framework.
