Data Scientist (Ryte)

Solid mathematical skills, with the ability to apply mathematical concepts to real-world problems.

Good communicator with the ability to translate technical & mathematical concepts for our Product-Owners

You're a great software engineer: experienced in building and maintaining reliable systems at scale.

Python Development: Utilize your strong Python programming skills to write clean, efficient, and maintainable code.

Working with common Python libraries, for example but not limited to: Pandas, NumPy, SciPy, Scikit

Continuous Improvement: Stay updated with the latest industry trends and technologies to ensure our software remains cutting-edge and competitive.

Fluent in English

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

Our team is building the data backend for Semrush Enterprise Crawling and we work at an international level in terms of honesty, transparency and responsibility of each employee. Our Teams are build of engineers with different skills and a dedicated Product-Owner to work in a sustainable way supported by common agile methodologies like Scrum Framework.

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



