Senior Data Scientist (DS Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Data Scientist for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic.

Who we are looking for

5+ years of experience as a DS / MLE

Strong understanding of the principles of machine learning algorithms, probability theory, statistics, linear algebra

High proficiency in Python and ML stack

Hands-on experience working with LLMs

Knowledge of SQL

Not required, but a plus

Practical knowledge of RAG and building AI agents

Experience deploying and maintaining LLM-based solutions in production

Experience with DVC

Experience with GitLab CI

Experience with GCP and Vertex AI

Experience in developing ETL processes with Airflow

Experience in deploying ML systems with batch/real-time processing and monitoring (Grafana, Prometheus, Alertmanager)

Reproducible research

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

We are a data science team responsible for supporting teams working in the SEO domain. We create internal services using machine learning, based on which other teams implement new products. Our team includes a Product Owner, a Technical Owner, 2 Data Scientists, and 1 ML Engineer. Due to internal team changes we are looking for a Data Scientist to join our team.

Our stack:

Google Cloud Platform;

Data Storage: ClickHouse, CloudSQL;

Language: Python;

Tools: Airflow, k8s, Docker, DVC, FastAPI, Catboost, Pandas;

LLM APIs: OpenAI, Google, Anthropic.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!