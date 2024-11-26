At the heart of innovation, you will play a pivotal role in shaping our infrastructure and deployment processes. You will be the architect of scalable systems, ensuring our platforms are robust, secure, and ready for the future. Collaborating closely with teams across the company, you will streamline workflows, automate repetitive tasks, and enable seamless delivery of cutting-edge solutions. This is your chance to be part of a team where your skills and creativity make a tangible impact every day.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role DevOps Engineer (Datos Team) for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic.

Who we are looking for

Experience in designing and managing infrastructure and architecture for scalable systems

Proficiency in version control systems (e.g., Git) and CI/CD tools (e.g., GitHub Actions, GitLab CI)

Basic understanding of containerization (Docker) and orchestration (Kubernetes) to manage a number of containers when needed

Hands-on experience with scripting language (Bash or similar) for automation tasks

Familiarity with cloud platforms (AWS) and their services

Experience with or a willingness to learn ClickHouse is a plus, while familiarity with Spark is a significant advantage

Basic knowledge of networking concepts and system monitoring tools

Prior experience in managing operational tasks, such as service accounts, licenses, or vendor tools

A bit about the team

Datos is a rapidly growing company specializing in marketing analytics and business intelligence, making it an ideal workplace for talented DevOps Engineers. We offer engaging challenges, meaningful projects, and the chance to work with experienced colleagues who are eager to mentor and support your growth.

We are part of Semrush, a global leader in digital marketing, but we operate as an autonomous, close-knit team where your contributions truly make a difference.

Our team spans Europe and Asia, and we are now seeking a skilled DevOps Engineer based in Argentina to strengthen our global coverage. Join us to make an impact where it matters most!

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for remote work format. But you are always welcome in our offices, for work or fun times.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!