Director of Culture (HR Growth and Development Department)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Director of Culture role for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value—people.
We are excited to announce an exceptional opportunity for a dynamic and strategic professional to join our team as Director of Culture at Semrush. In this position, you will strategically lead internal communication, employer branding, cultural transformation, employee engagement, well-being initiatives, and our commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). Your mission is to shape the Semrush experience, elevate our culture, and drive our continued success. If you are ready for a dynamic opportunity, we invite you to join us on this exciting journey!
Tasks in the role
Cultivate a strong and cohesive organizational culture through targeted initiatives and programs that resonate with employees at all levels.
Lead the development and execution of the employee engagement program, creating opportunities for employees to connect, collaborate, and flourish within the organization.
Establish and oversee a well-being program that supports the holistic health and happiness of our employees.
Define and reinforce cultural norms that authentically reflect and amplify Semrush's mission, vision, and core values.
Own and drive cultural transformation efforts, fostering an environment that embraces change, innovation, and continuous improvement.
Collaborate closely with leadership to ensure that culture programs align seamlessly with overall business objectives and strategies.
Drive and lead all aspects of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion strategy, integrating DEI principles into the fabric of our organizational culture.
Develop and implement initiatives that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout the company, fostering a culture of belonging.
Monitor and analyze cultural metrics to assess the impact of cultural initiatives and identify areas for enhancement.
Continuously seek opportunities for improvement and adaptation to ensure that our culture remains responsive to the evolving needs of our employees.
Implement a comprehensive recognition program that celebrates and rewards employees for their contributions, reinforcing a culture of appreciation and acknowledgment.
Lead internal communication strategies that effectively convey Semrush's values, goals, and objectives, ensuring alignment with our organizational culture.
Cultivate and enhance the employer brand to attract and retain top talent, fostering a positive and compelling reputation in the job market.
Who we are looking for
Bachelor's degree in Education, Human Resources, Organizational Psychology, or a related field.
Proven experience (typically 10+ years) in Organizational Culture Development, Employee Engagement, DEI initiatives, and Internal Communication.
Proficiency in leveraging data and analytics to make informed decisions and optimize the learning experience.
Strong leadership and team management capabilities.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively at all organizational levels.
Data-driven mindset with the ability to assess cultural metrics and make data-backed recommendations.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You have Coaching Certifications (e.g. ICF).
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of working. Proven!
Flexible working day start.
Health insurance coverage.
Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).
Corporate events.
Unlimited PTO.
Hobby benefit.
Training, courses, conferences.
English and Spanish courses.
Gifts for employees.
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Executive Recruiter
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
HR
Any HR department is, by its very nature, about people and for people. Semrush’s HR team goes one step further, working to build a healthy and creative environment within the Company. This team is responsible for selecting and onboarding new employees and solving strategic, organizational, and personal issues.
The HR team is involved in various business areas across the organization: recruitment, employer branding, employee training, company culture, benefits, documentation, relocation, and even analytics.
The team supports employees in all Semrush offices around the world. Despite differences in locations, our colleagues from HR are united in one mission–to create a unique company environment where each employee has the opportunity to reach their highest potential and work on exciting and important projects.