Semrush is seeking an experienced Director of Sales Compensation to design, implement, and manage the global sales compensation strategy supporting the global GTM organization. This role will ensure that compensation plans align with business objectives, drive sales performance, and attract and retain top talent. The ideal candidate is a strategic thinker with a deep understanding of sales incentive programs, analytics, and industry best practices. This role will sit under the Global Revenue Operations team and play a key role in evolving compensation strategies for Sales and Customer Support, as well as developing and integrating compensation structures for future acquisitions and routes-to-market such as indirect channel partners.
- Develop and oversee global sales compensation programs, ensuring they align with company objectives and market competitiveness
- Partner with Sales Leadership, Finance, and HR to design incentive structures that drive performance and revenue growth
- Lead the administration, implementation, and communication of sales compensation plans
- Conduct in-depth analysis of sales performance, incentive effectiveness, and industry benchmarks to drive continuous improvements
- Oversee commission calculations, payments, and dispute resolution processes, ensuring accuracy and compliance
- Provide strategic recommendations on compensation trends, policies, and structures to support business growth
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless integration of compensation plans with sales strategy and operations
- Implement tools and systems for tracking, reporting, and optimizing sales compensation structures
- Ensure adherence to regulatory requirements and compliance in all compensation matters
- Integrate compensation structures for future acquisitions and evolve compensation strategies for Sales, Customer Support, and Channels
- Bachelor’s degree in Business, Finance, HR, or a related field; MBA preferred
- 10+ years of experience in sales compensation, sales operations, or related fields, with at least 5 years in a leadership role
- Proven track record of designing and managing global sales compensation programs
- Strong analytical skills with experience in financial modeling and incentive plan optimization
- Deep understanding of sales methodologies, incentive structures, and industry benchmarks
- Proficiency in compensation management tools and CRM platforms (e. G. , Salesforce, Tableau, CaptivateIQ, or similar)
- Ability to lead cross-functional teams and communicate effectively at all levels of the organization
- Strong problem-solving skills, with a data-driven and strategic mindset
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
- Unlimited PTO
- Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
- Life insurance
- Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance
- Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
- Health Saving Account
- Short-term and long-term Disability
- Employee Assistance Program
- Employee Resource Groups
- 401(k) plan
- Paid parental leave
- Relief Fund
- Travel coverage
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Snacks, drinks at the office
- Gifts for employees
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Sales team is obviously a critical part of any company. It is assumed that colleagues from Sales are responsible for attracting new lead flows and adding value to our customers through the multitude of the company’s products. However, Semrush wouldn’t be Semrush if everything was that simple.
Across our large Sales team we have several focus areas:
The Account Executive Teams help acquire new customers and maintains strong relationships with existing customers. They go deep into their particular business needs and provide additional Semrush solutions to optimize growth through prospecting, demos, and value creation.
The Sales Training & Enablement Team supports the whole division through sales skill development and translating product information into comprehensible resources. This team conducts onboarding for all new Sales people and prepares regular training (product and sales skills) for them as well as for the Sales Managers.
The Sales Operations Team makes use of competitive analysis, past performance metrics, and other indicators to predict future growth and trends. In addition, this team manages the sales compensation and incentives programs.
The Project Management Team develops, monitors, and reviews project management deliverables and activities within the project plans. Department’s strategic and important projects are started and managed by this team. They make our future interesting and cutting-edge!
The Sales Solutions Team assists the AEs with their sales motion, focusing on some of our more complex product solutions. They provide detailed presentations of our tools to convey the value to customers. These colleagues also deal with all technical issues that arise in the sales process, prepare the necessary documentation, and interact with the development teams.
The Sales team has members located all over the world including Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, Serbia, Spain, the United States, you name it! Currently, we have several hubs across the US offices and our largest one is located in Barcelona.