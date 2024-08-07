Head of Sales, Mid-Market Americas (Mid Market Sales Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, the global leader in online visibility management, empowering some of the world’s largest enterprises to achieve measurable results in search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content marketing, social media, and competitive research campaigns.

Some numbers from our Q2 earnings:

ARR 25% Growth YoY

Large customers 37% Growth YoY

Over 116k Paying customers and we’re just getting started!

Over 1.1 Million Freemium users

The ideal candidate for this role is an experienced Second-Line sales leader known for their ability to attract and nurture top talent. They have a proven track record of achieving outstanding sales results, collaborating effectively across functions, and effectively advocating for client needs to the product organization. This candidate possesses exceptional analytical thinking skills and likely comes from a prominent online firm or technology-enabled organization. They have a strong history of developing and implementing successful sales strategies, tactics, plans, processes, systems, and programs.

<br />

Tasks in the Role:

Build a high-performance, input-driven team



Start with a team of 4 managers and 30+ reps covering the Mid-Market sales segment. Continue to attract, hire, enable and retain top sales talent.

Provide effective mentoring and coaching to direct reports and sales representatives.

Foster skill development and cultivate a strong talent pipeline within the team.

Develop and execute strategic plans for sales revenue, territories, accounts, and individual sales representatives.

Implement sales programs and tools to enhance pipeline, productivity and throughput.

Provide detailed and accurate sales forecasting.

Drive significant revenue growth



Formulate a country and regional coverage strategy specifically for the US & Canada Markets.

Maintain key customer relationships while developing and implementing strategies for growing the company's Mid-Market customer base. This plan should focus on client needs and solving business impacting problems through our offerings.

Lead the sales management process and actively contribute to driving customer expansion while concurrently generating new business opportunities.

Build upon past successes to further expand revenue opportunities.

Create and enhance value-based, customer outcome-focused sales motions.

Strong negotiating skills and ability to structure strategic partnerships.

Promote product innovation by understanding customer and industry trends, and representing them within Semrush to deliver a compelling value proposition

