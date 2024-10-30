Director Professional Services (Enterprise Solutions Unit)
As the Director of SEO Professional Services in Semrush Enterprise Solutions, you will play a pivotal role in guiding enterprise clients through complex SEO strategies and solutions. This senior leadership position requires a deep understanding of SEO methodologies, data analytics, and digital marketing best practices to drive client SEO success. You will lead a team of SEO Consultants and collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to deliver impactful, customized SEO solutions. Your expertise will shape enterprise clients’ search engine performance and build on Semrush’s reputation as a leading provider of comprehensive SEO tools and solutions. This role demands a strategic thinker with hands-on experience owning large-scale SEO projects, a track record of managing customer relationships, and a commitment to delivering measurable results for diverse enterprise clients.
Tasks in the role
- Develop and execute the SEO strategy and roadmap for customers in alignment with budget and resources
- Proactively collaborate with product, engineering, and marketing on the customer side to understand and anticipate how Semrush’s Enterprise platform can drive value and help customers with successful implementation
- Develop individual Technical SEO roadmaps that can be translated into user stories
- Guide and grow a team of SEO Consultants, including management of internal and external utilization
- Develop content strategies in line with SEO goals and that appeals to the target audience of the customer
- Define SEO success metrics, reports and workflows for customers in different segments
- Work with Data Scientists to decrease the time spend interpreting data and to replace repetitive workflows with smart/time-saving workflows that can be productized
- Collaborate with Semrush product team to drive innovation for Semrush Enterprise platform
Who we are looking for
- 6+ years’ experience as a hands-on SEO
- 3+ years’ experience as an SEO leader and people manager
- Substantial client-facing experience, empathy, and a passion for helping customers
- Ideally experience in both agency and as in-house SEO
- Experience as a public speaker (e.g., SEO conferences)
- Excellent verbal and written English communication skills
- A distinctive startup mentality with a get-things-done attitude
- Confident, secure, and able to work cross functionally with sales, customer success, support, and other customer-facing functions
Not required, but a plus
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
Semrush Enterprise Solutions Unit is building new innovative solutions for large companies to unlock growth by answering recurring, complex, and unknown Digital Marketing related questions (semi) automatically. The team develops ground-breaking Enterprise SEO SaaS data-heavy platform.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
- Flexible working day start
- Unlimited PTO
- Hobby benefit
- Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
- Corporate events
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
