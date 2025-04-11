Enterprise Customer Success Manager (Global Markets)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Customer Success Manager, Enterprise role for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.

Who we are looking for

Fluency in English.

4-6+ years of experience in Customer Success, Account Management, or a related role, with a focus on enterprise customers, preferably in the MarTech or SaaS space

Strong pipeline management skills, allowing you to easily deliver renewals ahead of schedule

Proven track record of building strong relationships with different levels of seniority

Proven experience in relationship management, ensuring customers see clear connections between their processes and the results Semrush delivers

Excellent problem-solving skills with the ability to provide tailored solutions to meet enterprise customers’ needs

Strong communication skills, both verbal and written, with an ability to articulate complex concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences

General understanding of digital marketing technologies such as SEO, SEM, content marketing, analytics, CRM, and marketing automation

Experience with upselling customers and generating qualified leads

Not required, but a plus

Deep understanding of digital marketing technologies such as SEO, SEM, and content marketing.

Fluency in Spanish.

Strong project management skills, with the ability to manage multiple projects and initiatives simultaneously for Enterprise clients.

Ability to navigate ambiguity and complexity, and adapt in a rapidly changing global business environment

Experience with international companies is a plus

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!