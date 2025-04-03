Enterprise Sales Enablement Lead, EMEA

You’re not just a trainer — you’re a former seller who’s closed complex deals, understands the nuances of sales cycles, and brings strong conviction in what good looks like. You thrive in deal reviews, speak the language of frontline reps and leaders, and bring enablement programs to life in a way that builds confidence and capabilities. Most importantly, you’re a team player who thrives in a collaborative environment and genuinely loves coaching others to succeed.

As an Enterprise Sales Enablement Lead , you will be a strategic partner to our revenue leaders and enterprise/mid-market sales teams, responsible for building programs that empower sellers to win more, close faster, and drive scalable, repeatable revenue. You’ll play a key role in driving upmarket behavior , helping our teams evolve into a strategic, enterprise-focused motion.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

Who we are looking for

5+ years in a quota-carrying, deal-closing role, ideally in a complex, consultative, or technical sales environment

5+ years in a Sales Enablement or Sales Training role, with proven experience supporting mid-market and enterprise sellers

Strong experience working with or implementing sales methodologies like Sandler, MEDDPICC, Challenger, Command of the Message, or SPIN

Deep understanding of sales processes, pipeline stages, qualification frameworks, and the sales tools that support them

Exceptional communicator and facilitator who can “command the room” with credibility and empathy

Comfortable in deal reviews, offering insights and coaching that reps and leaders trust

Proven ability to build from scratch and manage complex enablement programs in a fast-paced, high-growth environment

Experience working cross-functionally to bring alignment across product, marketing, and sales teams

Hands-on proficiency in tools such as Salesforce, Gong/Chorus, Outreach/Salesloft, and enablement platforms (Seismic)

Ability to create easy to use content

A bit about the team



You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now. The Field Enablement team focuses on ensuring sales efficiency and success via comprehensive enablement programs tailored to segment and/or region. Our mission is to bridge the gap between strategy and execution, ensuring that our sales teams are well-prepared, knowledgeable, and equipped to deliver exceptional value to our customers.

Key Responsibilities include:

Creating and Delivering Training

Sales Methodology Continuous Improvement

Sales Resource Management (tools, scripts, playbooks)

Sales Technology Optimization

Performance Analysis

What we offer:

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!