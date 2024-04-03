Enterprise Sales Manager (North America), Front-Line Leadership role

Create a winning culture of high performance and accountability for Enterprise Sales by achieving below-average regrettable attrition and high AE attainment (100%+).

Drive a strong outbound culture where AEs are sourcing, progressing, and closing large deals with top enterprise companies.

Develop and execute a comprehensive sales strategy for the enterprise segment, aligning it to business objectives.

Multi-thread prospecting across an organization to identify users, champions, and the economic buyer.

Create situational playbooks and sales plays to expand business within an existing customer base.

Develop an inherited team and hire new members of Enterprise Account Executives.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Senior Enterprise Sales Manager (US and Canada Markets) role for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.

Who we are looking for

At least 10 years of relevant sales experience, 3+ years of people management, and a majority of time spent in the enterprise.

Proven track record of recruiting, hiring, and onboarding top-performing Account Executives.

Experience coaching and enabling with a track record of developing top-tier sellers.

Advanced with building and executing a customer-expansion strategy.

Domain expertise specifically within SEO, digital marketing, and martech (preferred, but not needed).

Strong collaboration with cross-functional teams, including marketing and product development, to develop effective sales plans & strategies.

Diversity evangelism and sponsorship.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You thrive in a fast-paced, team environment, with a high drive for experimentation.

You will use your strategic skills to deal with ambiguity, manage timely decisions, drive vision and purpose, and manage innovation.

Your people skills will build effective teams and resolve conflicts while developing, inspiring, and motivating others.

Your foundational skills include managerial courage, a drive for results, planning and organizing, the ability to problem solve, driving change, managing and measuring the work of others, time management, and communication.

A bit about the team

The Enterprise Sales Manager will build and scale a market-leading enterprise sales organization for the Americas. Partnering with and reporting to the VP of Mid-Market & Enterprise Sales, this leader will build and lead a high-performing sales team through recruiting, coaching, developing, and motivating the Enterprise organization to overachieve revenue targets.

Your passion for investing in and developing high-potential enterprise sellers, along with the ability to develop and deploy a repeatable enterprise strategy, will make you a frontrunner for this role. This is a unique opportunity to help shape and accelerate our success at Semrush.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans.

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts.

Employee Assistance Program.

401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%

Unlimited PTO.

Paid parental leave.

Short-term and Long-term Disability.

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance.

Travel Insurance.

Corporate Events.

Snacks, coffee, tea.

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.