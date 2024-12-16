Events Specialist (Demand Generation Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Events Specialist role for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.

Who we are looking for

A solid professional with at least 3 years of experience designing and leading high-impact events (both physical and virtual) that drive lead generation and pipeline growth,

Expertise in planning, organizing, and executing large-scale events, from tradeshows to virtual webinars

Understanding of how events fit into the demand generation funnel and contribute to lead nurturing and pipeline growth

Strong organizational skills, with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously, ensuring deadlines are met and objectives achieved. Capable to track progress, amend deviance, and report upon it while working closely with collaborators

Ability to work across departments, including sales, marketing, product, and external vendors to ensure smooth event execution

Effective communication skills for negotiating with vendors and aligning internal teams on event objectives

Proficiency in analyzing event data, tracking KPIs, and reporting on ROI to stakeholders

You are Brand-Driven: You are passionate about brand consistency and have a deep understanding of how design contributes to brand identity

You embody our core values: Trust, as we value open communication and authenticity; Sense of Ownership, as you believe in the importance of dedication and commitment; and Enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always striving for improvement

You have a strong willingness to learn, adapt, and embrace new challenges in the ever-evolving world of design

Not required, but a plus

ABM Experience

Salesforce Experience

Digital Campaign Experience

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about the team and what they do will be useful now. Demand Generation with an ABM (Account-Based Marketing) Focus is a strategic approach to marketing that blends the broad reach of demand generation with the precision and personalization of ABM. Read below to learn how it works and why it’s exciting.



What it is Demand Generation with an ABM

Demand Generation: The practice of creating awareness, interest, and intent for your product or service at scale It targets a wide audience, designed to educate and build trust, driving inbound leads to fuel the sales pipeline. ABM (Account-Based Marketing): A hyper-targeted approach that focuses on high-value accounts rather than broad audience segments. It tailors marketing efforts to specific accounts or groups, aligning closely with sales teams to win, retain, or expand business within those accounts Demand Gen + ABM: The combination means SEMrush doesn’t just cast a wide net to bring in leads; it also sharpens focus on key accounts with the highest revenue potential. Campaigns are both scalable and laser-focused, targeting decision-makers at enterprise companies and offering solutions that meet their exact needs.

Why It’s Awesome at Semrush Right Now:

SEMrush’s Enterprise Growth Potential: SEMrush is expanding its focus on enterprise customers, who represent significant revenue opportunities. With a robust platform already beloved by marketers, the move toward ABM-powered demand gen opens the door to winning large, high-value accounts. Cutting-Edge Marketing Tactics: The team is deploying modern marketing tools and strategies like ZoomInfo and 6sense to identify and engage with decision-makers in a personalized, impactful way. Combining the best of technology with creative campaign approaches ensures SEMrush stands out in a competitive market. Alignment Between Marketing and Sales: Demand gen with an ABM focus fosters tight collaboration between marketing and sales teams. Marketing sets the stage by nurturing relationships, while sales capitalizes on warm, qualified opportunities. At SEMrush, this alignment means smoother handoffs, faster deal closures, and a greater return on marketing investment. Personalized Customer Experiences: Prospects no longer receive generic messaging—they’re offered tailored content and solutions that speak directly to their pain points and goals. This approach enhances SEMrush’s reputation as a partner for enterprise businesses, not just a tool provider. The Market Opportunity: Demand for enterprise SEO solutions is booming as businesses realize the importance of staying competitive in search. SEMrush is positioned to meet this demand head-on by targeting the right accounts with impactful marketing and sales strategies.

By being part of Semrush’s Demand Gen with an ABM Focus, you’re not just marketing a product—you’re transforming the way businesses view Semrush, ensuring it becomes an indispensable partner for enterprise-level success.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!