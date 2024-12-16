Events Specialist (Demand Generation Team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Events Specialist role for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.
Tasks in the role
- Develop event strategies aligned with the company’s demand generation goals, ensuring that events contribute to lead generation, brand awareness, and nurturing target accounts
- Design events (virtual webinars, industry tradeshows, product launches, etc. ) that target key personas within enterprise companies, particularly decision-makers
- Work with the demand gen team to define event objectives such as lead targets, engagement goals, and pipeline impact, ensuring events support SEMrush’s larger ABM efforts
- Budget management: Develop and manage the budget for each event, ensuring cost efficiency while maximizing event ROI
- Plan and execute events from start to finish, including venue selection (for physical events), vendor coordination, content planning, and attendee management
- Coordinate logistics: Handle all aspects of event logistics, including travel arrangements, registration, scheduling, and on-site/virtual execution
- Ensure that each event is executed smoothly and aligns with the overall project timeline, ensuring on-time delivery of event goals
- Vendor and partner management: Build relationships with external vendors (e. G. , event platforms, agencies, etc. ) to manage event services such as AV, catering, or virtual platforms
- Collaborate with sales, marketing, and product teams to ensure that content, messaging, and themes presented during events align with broader marketing and ABM strategies
- Work closely with content teams to develop event-specific assets such as presentations, videos, whitepapers, and other materials to be used during the event
- Coordinate with the sales team to ensure alignment on pre- and post-event outreach strategies for target accounts
- Collaborate with the demand generation team to develop promotion plans for each event, utilizing email campaigns, paid media, and social channels to drive attendance
- Leverage ABM platforms (like Madison Logic or 6sense) to target specific accounts with personalized invitations, ensuring that high-value prospects are engaged
- Create post-event follow-up strategies in collaboration with sales to nurture leads generated from the event and measure the event’s contribution to pipeline growth
- Manage registration and attendee engagement tools to ensure a seamless experience for participants, whether attending in-person or virtually
- Analyze the performance of each event using metrics such as attendance rates, lead generation, engagement levels, and feedback from attendees
- Report event outcomes to leadership and stakeholders, providing insights into how events contributed to overall marketing goals, lead generation, and ABM performance
- Use CRM and marketing automation platforms (e. G. , HubSpot, Marketo) to track the performance of leads generated from events and measure the long-term impact on the sales pipeline
- Provide recommendations for improving future events based on attendee feedback, engagement metrics, and post-event analysis
Who we are looking for
- A solid professional with at least 3 years of experience designing and leading high-impact events (both physical and virtual) that drive lead generation and pipeline growth,
- Expertise in planning, organizing, and executing large-scale events, from tradeshows to virtual webinars
- Understanding of how events fit into the demand generation funnel and contribute to lead nurturing and pipeline growth
- Strong organizational skills, with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously, ensuring deadlines are met and objectives achieved. Capable to track progress, amend deviance, and report upon it while working closely with collaborators
- Ability to work across departments, including sales, marketing, product, and external vendors to ensure smooth event execution
- Effective communication skills for negotiating with vendors and aligning internal teams on event objectives
- Proficiency in analyzing event data, tracking KPIs, and reporting on ROI to stakeholders
- You are Brand-Driven: You are passionate about brand consistency and have a deep understanding of how design contributes to brand identity
- You embody our core values: Trust, as we value open communication and authenticity; Sense of Ownership, as you believe in the importance of dedication and commitment; and Enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always striving for improvement
- You have a strong willingness to learn, adapt, and embrace new challenges in the ever-evolving world of design
Not required, but a plus
- ABM Experience
- Salesforce Experience
- Digital Campaign Experience
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about the team and what they do will be useful now. Demand Generation with an ABM (Account-Based Marketing) Focus is a strategic approach to marketing that blends the broad reach of demand generation with the precision and personalization of ABM. Read below to learn how it works and why it’s exciting.
What it is Demand Generation with an ABM
- Demand Generation:
- The practice of creating awareness, interest, and intent for your product or service at scale
- It targets a wide audience, designed to educate and build trust, driving inbound leads to fuel the sales pipeline.
- ABM (Account-Based Marketing):
- A hyper-targeted approach that focuses on high-value accounts rather than broad audience segments.
- It tailors marketing efforts to specific accounts or groups, aligning closely with sales teams to win, retain, or expand business within those accounts
- Demand Gen + ABM:
- The combination means SEMrush doesn’t just cast a wide net to bring in leads; it also sharpens focus on key accounts with the highest revenue potential.
- Campaigns are both scalable and laser-focused, targeting decision-makers at enterprise companies and offering solutions that meet their exact needs.
Why It’s Awesome at Semrush Right Now:
- SEMrush’s Enterprise Growth Potential:
- SEMrush is expanding its focus on enterprise customers, who represent significant revenue opportunities.
- With a robust platform already beloved by marketers, the move toward ABM-powered demand gen opens the door to winning large, high-value accounts.
- Cutting-Edge Marketing Tactics:
- The team is deploying modern marketing tools and strategies like ZoomInfo and 6sense to identify and engage with decision-makers in a personalized, impactful way.
- Combining the best of technology with creative campaign approaches ensures SEMrush stands out in a competitive market.
- Alignment Between Marketing and Sales:
- Demand gen with an ABM focus fosters tight collaboration between marketing and sales teams. Marketing sets the stage by nurturing relationships, while sales capitalizes on warm, qualified opportunities.
- At SEMrush, this alignment means smoother handoffs, faster deal closures, and a greater return on marketing investment.
- Personalized Customer Experiences:
- Prospects no longer receive generic messaging—they’re offered tailored content and solutions that speak directly to their pain points and goals.
- This approach enhances SEMrush’s reputation as a partner for enterprise businesses, not just a tool provider.
- The Market Opportunity:
- Demand for enterprise SEO solutions is booming as businesses realize the importance of staying competitive in search.
- SEMrush is positioned to meet this demand head-on by targeting the right accounts with impactful marketing and sales strategies.
By being part of Semrush’s Demand Gen with an ABM Focus, you’re not just marketing a product—you’re transforming the way businesses view Semrush, ensuring it becomes an indispensable partner for enterprise-level success.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
