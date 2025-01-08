Executive Assistant (Personal Assistants Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Executive Assistant for those who, through their work, are willing to support our core value – people.

Who we are looking for

Experience: Minimum of 7-10 years of experience as an executive assistant, with at least 3 years supporting C-level executives, preferably in a financial or corporate environment

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Finance, or a related field is preferred

Skills

Exceptional organizational and time-management skills

Strong written and verbal communication abilities

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook) and familiarity with project management tools

Ability to handle confidential information with integrity and discretion

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to anticipate needs

Experience managing complex schedules and travel arrangements

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment

Personal Attributes

High level of professionalism and emotional intelligence

Adaptability and resilience in managing multiple priorities

Attention to detail and commitment to excellence

Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to build relationships at all levels of the organization

Not required, but a plus

Experience of work in the International Environment

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.

Unlimited PTO

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Life insurance

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Saving Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

401(k) plan

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Snacks, drinks at the office

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.







Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



