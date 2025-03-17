Finance IT Delivery & Support Manager (Finance IT Team)
This is our Finance IT Delivery & Support Manager role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.
This role is expected to lead daily support operations and oversee the change management process for our Finance Business Applications team. This role ensures that end-users receive exceptional support and that changes to systems are planned, tested, and implemented efficiently with minimal disruption.
Tasks in the role
- Lead and manage a team of support members, system analysts, and application contractors. Provide clear direction, set performance expectations, and foster a culture of accountability and collaboration. Conduct regular one-on-one meetings and performance reviews and provide coaching to support team development. Prioritize and allocate team resources to ensure effective handling of daily support tasks and project deliverables.
- Oversee the resolution of user-reported issues, ensuring timely and effective support. Establish and monitor KPIs for support performance and user satisfaction. Act as the final escalation point for unresolved or complex support issues. Identify recurring issues and work with the team to implement sustainable solutions.
- Own and drive the change management process for finance applications, ensuring minimal disruption to business operations. Coordinate with system analysts and contractors to plan, test, and implement system changes and enhancements. Take part in change advisory board (CAB) meetings to review, approve, and communicate upcoming changes.
- Facilitate effective communication of system updates, changes, and issue resolutions to all stakeholders
- Continuously review support processes and change management workflows to identify and implement improvements. Maintain and update documentation, including standard operating procedures (SOPs) and knowledge base articles. Generate and present regular reports on team performance, support metrics, and change outcomes.
Who we are looking for
- Bachelor's or Master’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Finance, Business, or a related field
- 5+ years of experience in Finance or ERP applications support and change management
- Experience leading IT support teams, system analysts, and external vendors/contractors or any other relevant teams
- Strong background in incident management, problem resolution, and change management processes
- Hands-on experience with Finance ERP systems (SAP, Oracle, Workday, etc.) and other finance applications
- Knowledge of ITSM tools (ServiceNow, Jira, or similar) for managing support requests and incidents
- Strong understanding of ITIL best practices, including incident, problem, and change management
- Familiarity with finance processes (Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, General Ledger, etc.)
- Ability to conduct root cause analysis (RCA) and implement long-term solutions
- Proven ability to lead, mentor, and develop teams in a structured environment
- Strong communication and stakeholder management skills to collaborate with finance, IT, and business leaders
- Excellent problem-solving and decision-making skills with a focus on process improvements
- Ability to prioritize and allocate resources effectively to balance support tasks and project deliverables
Not required, but a plus
- Experience with cloud-based finance applications (e.g., SAP S/4HANA, Oracle Cloud ERP, Workday Finance)
- Familiarity with automation tools (RPA, AI-driven support tools) to streamline support processes
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The Finance IT team is responsible for designing, implementing, and managing technology solutions that support the organization's financial, accounting, and procurement processes. The primary purpose is to ensure the accuracy, efficiency, and security of financial operations.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
