Frontend Developer (Umbrella Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Frontend Developer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic

Who we are looking for





3+ years of experience in JavaScript or TypeScript development.

2+ years of experience in developing commercial web applications.

Understanding of how browsers, web services, and REST APIs work.

Strong knowledge of JavaScript ES6 and React.

Proficiency in making layouts for current browser versions and in adaptive layout.

Good knowledge of HTML5 and CSS3 modern standards.

Understanding of TDD principles and willingness to write unit tests and E2E tests.

Strong sense of ownership and independence.





They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if





Experience in Python backend development.

Experience with TypeScript.

Experience with responsive layout and accessibility.

Experience with Docker and Kubernetes.

Experience with web servers, such as Nginx, or an understanding of how web servers work.

Good level of English

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better





A bit about the team



You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



The goal of Umbrella team is to provide a convenient interface for working with products and limits: adding, editing, hiding and revealing. The data and its changes will be consumed at the very least by the teams of Payment Solution and Data Analytics. During the work towards this objective, we are going to fix some amount of the tech debt we have in Payment Solution, such as bringing the data to a normal form by transposing tables.

Our specifics:

The team is only a few months old, but we have a clear direction and have already found our groove.

Some of our tasks solve problems not only for users but also for other development teams — we save hundreds of working hours for other teams.

Since we often make technical decisions on this or that part of the system, we have the opportunity to try new technologies and not just maintain the old code.

We pay quite a lot of attention to team and technical processes, and we believe we have managed to set them up quite well.





We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Work format Choice: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees





Finally, a little more about our company



We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.