Frontend Developer (Umbrella Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role Frontend Developer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic
Tasks in the role
- Building and managing the interface for our extensive and complex product catalog.
- Maintaining and working on custom storefront with subscriptions, payments, billing information, and loyalty system.
- Designing and developing SDKs to integrate billing with other merchants.
- Solving uncommon challenges, such as interfering with someone else’s code or build mechanism, being interested in processes, and figuring out how to make things better and more scalable in the future. There are plenty of fun things to do, and there’s always someone who can help.
- Communicating with other teams in the unit, which means helping to integrate new components, talking about innovations, and listening to and understanding other people’s problems.
- Covering new functionality with unit tests and participating in the development of E2E testing.
- Designing and re-launching projects such as: limits and product catalog, and data consumer layers.
Who we are looking for
- 3+ years of experience in JavaScript or TypeScript development.
- 2+ years of experience in developing commercial web applications.
- Understanding of how browsers, web services, and REST APIs work.
- Strong knowledge of JavaScript ES6 and React.
- Proficiency in making layouts for current browser versions and in adaptive layout.
- Good knowledge of HTML5 and CSS3 modern standards.
- Understanding of TDD principles and willingness to write unit tests and E2E tests.
- Strong sense of ownership and independence.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
- Experience in Python backend development.
- Experience with TypeScript.
- Experience with responsive layout and accessibility.
- Experience with Docker and Kubernetes.
- Experience with web servers, such as Nginx, or an understanding of how web servers work.
- Good level of English
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The goal of Umbrella team is to provide a convenient interface for working with products and limits: adding, editing, hiding and revealing. The data and its changes will be consumed at the very least by the teams of Payment Solution and Data Analytics. During the work towards this objective, we are going to fix some amount of the tech debt we have in Payment Solution, such as bringing the data to a normal form by transposing tables.
Our specifics:
- The team is only a few months old, but we have a clear direction and have already found our groove.
- Some of our tasks solve problems not only for users but also for other development teams — we save hundreds of working hours for other teams.
- Since we often make technical decisions on this or that part of the system, we have the opportunity to try new technologies and not just maintain the old code.
- We pay quite a lot of attention to team and technical processes, and we believe we have managed to set them up quite well.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- Work format Choice: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
- Flexible working day start
- Unlimited PTO
- Hobby benefit
- Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
- Corporate events
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Researcher
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Product & Development
The name Product & Development (P&D) is self-explanatory. More than 50 teams are involved in creation and development of Semrush products.
Fun fact: many P&D teams are associated with a specific color–maroon, navy, orange, khaki, etc. Some teams opt for really unusual colors, like “avocado” or “coffee.” Instead of mundanity, we strive to enjoy bright daily routines. The spirit of creativity is in Semrush’s DNA.
In every location, the team set-up looks similar: the Product Owner is responsible for the tool development strategy. Then there are Backend, Frontend, or Fullstack developers, and a QA Engineer.
However, there are frequent exceptions. For example, some teams may include a Data Scientist or a DevOps Engineer, other teams–a Scrum Master.
The P&D team has bases in all our European locations: Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland, Cyprus, Serbia, and Armenia. Our P&D colleagues work in sprints and believe that releasing a new feature on Friday might not be the best idea.
More related roles
Sorry, there’s nothing here. Try using different keywords or filters :)
You can still apply. We’re always looking for amazing people! Submit your resume and we’ll get in touch if anything comes up.See all jobs