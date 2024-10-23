Frontend Developer (Maroon Team)

Support and improvement of React/TypeScript services that are able to scale and withstand heavy loads

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Frontend Developer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic

Who we are looking for





At least 2 years of experience in developing commercial web applications

Understanding how browsers and web services work

Excellent knowledge of JavaScript ES6+, Typescript 5, CSS

Experience working with React, Redux and Redux-Saga

Experience working with package bundlers, preferably Webpack

Experience with RPC/REST cross-service communications

Ability to write unit tests in Jest and Enzyme

Experience working with Git

English B2 and higher





Not required, but a plus

Know what gRPC is and how it works

Have experience in writing a backend, working with databases

Have experience with styled-components, Sass, Storybook, Playwright

Understand a11y principles

Have experience with CI/CD, K8s

Understand the Agile principles and have worked with the Scrum process

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better





A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



We are a part of the Competitive Intelligence Unit. We help our customers to keep an eye on their rivals, track competitor’s activity and use this info to make some important marketing (and not only marketing) decisions. People, communications, growth, and development are our most important values.





The Maroon Team is working on developing the Traffic Analytics product. With the help of our product, users can find out where competitors’ websites are getting traffic from, analyze domains, and find points of growth for their own traffic. The project is challenging and exciting. We want to grow as fast as possible and to be as helpful for our customers as we can!





We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably







It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees







Finally, a little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.