Senior Frontend developer (UI-Kit)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Frontend developer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic

Who we are looking for

Experience in JavaScript or TypeScript development

Experience in developing systems or component libraries

Understanding of how browsers, web services, and REST APIs work

Strong knowledge of JavaScript ES6 and React

Experience in working with Figma.

Proficiency in making layouts for current browser versions and in adaptive layout

Good knowledge of HTML5 and CSS3 modern standards

Collaborate closely with QA / Developer / Designers throughout the development process, supporting high standards for code quality, stability, and functionality.

Worked with web-accessibility requirements

English B2 or above

Not required, but a plus

Experience with Docker and Kubernetes

Experience with open-source software development

Experience with web servers, such as Nginx, or an understanding of how web servers work

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

The UI Kit team maintains the Intergalactic Design System https://developer.semrush.com/intergalactic/. It includes a component library for React that is widely used by all teams across our company, unifies Semrush interfaces and provides developers with full-featured, intuitive components.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!