Fullstack Developer (Experimentation Team)

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. This is our role Fullstack Developer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic

Who we are looking for

5+ years of experience as a Software Engineer

Proficiency in Python (Django) and React

SQL middle+ level

Experience with various database systems and data-driven product development

Ability to quickly deliver the results with minimum amount of meetings

Excellent communication skills and the ability to collaborate effectively in a cross-functional team environment

Experience working in an agile, cross-functional team and in a fast-paced environment

Not required, but a plus

Experience with building AI agents, MCPs, integrating local LLMs

Cloud-native development, GCP Kubernetes or Docker BigQuery

Statistics

Experiments: a/b testing or data-driven product environments

Experience with mentoring and training team members

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

The team is developing services to improve experimentation across the company. The team develops and supports Trebuchet (an internal A/B testing tool) and helps with implementation and integrations with other experimenting systems, like VWO.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



