Fullstack Developer (Experimentation Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role Fullstack Developer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic
Tasks in the role
- Lead the development of the AI data platform within the Analytics division
- Design, implement, and maintain robust and scalable architectural decisions keeping the fast-pace development for both backend (Python) and frontend (React).
- Work closely with data engineers to ensure the seamless integration of data collection.
- Directly communicate with the stakeholders and internal customers to collect the requirements, justify the development schedule, and agree on the expected deliverables.
- Create high-quality technical documentation considering the product requirements
Who we are looking for
- 5+ years of experience as a Software Engineer
- Proficiency in Python (Django) and React
- SQL middle+ level
- Experience with various database systems and data-driven product development
- Ability to quickly deliver the results with minimum amount of meetings
- Excellent communication skills and the ability to collaborate effectively in a cross-functional team environment
- Experience working in an agile, cross-functional team and in a fast-paced environment
Not required, but a plus
- Experience with building AI agents, MCPs, integrating local LLMs
- Cloud-native development, GCP Kubernetes or Docker BigQuery
- Statistics
- Experiments: a/b testing or data-driven product environments
- Experience with mentoring and training team members
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
The team is developing services to improve experimentation across the company. The team develops and supports Trebuchet (an internal A/B testing tool) and helps with implementation and integrations with other experimenting systems, like VWO.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Talent Acquisition Partner
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Analytics
The Semrush Analytics team helps the Company's employees analyze past events, accurately interpret the present situation, and then predict the future. They accomplish all this only by looking at data.
The Analytics team handles stats, calculations, scoring and predictive models, clustering, multi-channel attribution, anomaly analysis, and many other queries from the Marketing and Development teams. In addition, these colleagues deal with business metrics at a company level.
The team members are split between offices in Europe and the US.
The team’s secret passion is finding solutions to new challenges. Sounds intriguing, right?