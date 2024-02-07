Global Head of Demand Generation (Demand Generation Department)
This is our Global Head of Demand Generation role for those who are goal-oriented and success-oriented.
Do you have a passion for digital marketing? Do you consider yourself a commercial leader who thinks on a global scale? Do you know how to manage a portfolio of select growth markets, maximizing localization efforts and the unique culture that each market brings to the table? Do you love the idea of bringing Semrush’s latest product innovations to our mid-market and our largest customers, simplifying the lives of marketing leaders around the world?
If so, we are looking for you to set up a new type of marketing and approach for Semrush. We’re looking for a leader who can reignite our core international markets as well as generate demand in the form of marketing qualified leads (MQLs) for mid-market and enterprise verticals.
You’ll report directly to the Chief Marketing Officer, who will guide you as you work daily with the Sales and Product Teams, as well as Global Marketing. You’ll work collaboratively to agree and realize your vision to ultimately create commercial plans for our core five (5) markets as well as a pipeline of opportunities for the mid-market and enterprise segments that convert to closed, won deals.
Tasks in the role
Create a qualified pipeline of opportunities for the mid-market and enterprise sales teams to engage and successfully close.
Manage key growth markets—initially France, Italy, Spain, DACH, UK, and Brazil—and a team of leaders who are laser-focused on growing our presence and New User Monthly Recurring Revenue (NUMRR) there.
Ideate the global demand strategy and be personally accountable for its execution; set up a Sales + Marketing aligned account-based marketing approach to sell into named accounts within the Enterprise segment.
Lead virtually all outbound campaign activity in key markets and mid-market + Enterprise motions; create and launch a mix of paid/owned/earned marketing motions in collaboration with key teams in Global Marketing and across Semrush.
Partner with the Product Marketing Managers as Brand Marketing to ensure global campaign alignment; our Creative Agency to execute and deliver creative content that captivates and converts.
Manage key markets, mid-market + enterprise acquisition channels and lead integrated marketing campaigns, including setting strategy, developing forecasts, evaluating appropriate budget levels, and measuring results.
Create the incremental infrastructure needed to support the pipeline of opportunity you will create—work with IT, Product, and Sales to onboard an ABM solution; partner with the sales teams to ensure lead scoring and the right stages of the funnel are in place (e.g., MQL>SQL>SAL>OPP, etc.).
Who we are looking for
6-8+ years of experience in a global demand generation role focusing on mid-market and/or enterprise segment(s), with a focus on account-based marketing, preferably in the B2B SaaS space.
Proven track record of developing and executing successful ABM strategies for enterprise accounts, as well as experience in setting up infrastructure and processes to support the scaling of marketing initiatives.
Proven track record of hiring and managing a global, diverse team that is able to activate campaigns locally that convert to revenue generation.
Demonstrable success delivering across paid/owned/earned activities.
Excellent communication, collaboration, and orchestration skills with the ability to work effectively with cross-functional teams.
Strong analytical skills with the ability to analyze data and metrics to inform strategy.
Experience managing and developing a team of marketers.
Ability to adapt to a fast-paced company and team and re-prioritize tasks as needed.
Creative thinker with a focus on achieving business results.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You are able to build a pipeline of opportunities from both our existing clients as well as net new opportunities from the ground up.
You are a seasoned leader who craves a start-up-like environment with the freedom and autonomy—and crucially, the resources—to create something amazing that will drive significant revenue for the company.
You think “globally” and are able to lead across cultures.
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
At Semrush, we are the only software that enables marketing professionals to build, manage, and measure campaigns across all channels to improve their online visibility. Our Marketing team is responsible for growing new business (NUMRR), growing our brand equity, and contributing to our overall gains in market share. Marketing manages our company’s reputation and image in the global market. We collaborate strongly with marketing units, as well as many other departments at Semrush, to achieve our overall goals.
This is a new role within the company that will work to attract new, larger clients to our growing portfolio of customers.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!
Flexible working day start.
Health insurance coverage.
Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).
Corporate events.
Unlimited PTO.
Hobby benefit.
Training, courses, conferences.
English and Spanish courses.
Gifts for employees.
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 14 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal-opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
