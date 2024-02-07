Global Head of Demand Generation (Demand Generation Department)

Hi there!



We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

This is our Global Head of Demand Generation role for those who are goal-oriented and success-oriented.





Do you have a passion for digital marketing? Do you consider yourself a commercial leader who thinks on a global scale? Do you know how to manage a portfolio of select growth markets, maximizing localization efforts and the unique culture that each market brings to the table? Do you love the idea of bringing Semrush’s latest product innovations to our mid-market and our largest customers, simplifying the lives of marketing leaders around the world?





If so, we are looking for you to set up a new type of marketing and approach for Semrush. We’re looking for a leader who can reignite our core international markets as well as generate demand in the form of marketing qualified leads (MQLs) for mid-market and enterprise verticals.

You’ll report directly to the Chief Marketing Officer, who will guide you as you work daily with the Sales and Product Teams, as well as Global Marketing. You’ll work collaboratively to agree and realize your vision to ultimately create commercial plans for our core five (5) markets as well as a pipeline of opportunities for the mid-market and enterprise segments that convert to closed, won deals.

Tasks in the role