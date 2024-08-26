Global Head of GTM Enablement (Sales Training and Enablement Team)
Hi there! We are Semrush, the global leader in online visibility management, empowering some of the world’s largest enterprises to achieve measurable results in search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content marketing, social media, and competitive research campaigns.
Some numbers from our Q2 earnings:
ARR 25% Growth YoY
Large customers 37% Growth YoY
Over 116k Paying customers and we’re just getting started!
Over 1.1 Million Freemium users
We’re hiring for an exceptional Global Head of GTM Enablement to spearhead our growth and take our sales organization to the next level. This role reports directly to the Chief Sales Officer and will play a critical role in driving revenue generation, building GTM infrastructure and building a high performance culture.
As the Global Head of GTM Enablement at Semrush, you will be instrumental in scaling and optimizing our sales enablement strategy across all regions. Your primary mission is to equip our sales teams with the tools, training, and strategies they need to excel, particularly in mid-market and enterprise sales. This role demands a strategic leader with global experience and a strong sales background who can align our go-to-market efforts with sales execution to maximize customer success.
Tasks in the role
Strategic Planning: Develop and execute a global sales enablement strategy aligned with Semrush's commercial objectives, ensuring comprehensive support across all regions and roles.
Role-Based Enablement: Design targeted training programs for key sales roles (SDRs, SMB/MM/Enterprise AEs) to enhance skills and boost performance globally.
Training & Development: Lead the creation and deployment of training materials, ensuring continuous learning and consistency across markets.
Tools & Systems Optimization: Regularly evaluate and refine sales enablement tools to meet the evolving needs of our global sales teams.
Leadership & Collaboration: Lead a global team, working closely with sales and GTM leaders to identify skill gaps and implement effective solutions.
Event & Program Leadership: Oversee key GTM events, including Revenue Kick-offs and product release enablement, ensuring teams are fully prepared.
Center of Excellence: Define and establish best practices for specific roles (SDR, AE, Sales Manager), including daily activities, KPIs, and expectations.
Operational Excellence: Lead initiatives to optimize workflows, create and deploy playbooks, and manage essential cross-functional routines within the GTM organization.
Who we are looking for
- Consulting and Enablement Experience: Experience in a top-tier management consulting firm or in sales ops/enablement is required with a strong background in sales methodologies (e.g., MEDDPICC, command of the message, Challenger Sales, etc.) and a strategic mindset for driving initiatives from concept to execution.
- Sales Expertise: 10+ years in sales enablement and/or sales leadership, with a focus on MM and enterprise SaaS Sales.
- GTM Role Mastery: Deep expertise in one or more core GTM disciplines (AE/Ent CSM) preferred.
- Problem Solver: Strong acumen for content design and delivery, with a passion for problem-solving.
- Communication Skills: Excellent communication and leadership skills, with the ability to inspire and engage global teams.
- Strategic Leadership: Ability to drive strategy and enablement from analysis through execution, measurement, and iteration.
- Proactive and Adaptable: A self-starter who thrives in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
- Excellent Judgment: Demonstrates sound decision-making skills and the ability to assess complex situations to make informed choices.
- Strong People Management: Excels in hiring top talent, developing team members' skills, and fostering a high-performing culture within the organization.
- High Standards: Sets and maintains exceptionally high standards for themselves and their team, constantly driving for excellence in all aspects of work.
- Strategic Thinking with Tactical Execution: Balances strategic thinking with a hands-on approach to ensure effective execution of plans and initiatives.
- Innovation Mindset: Encourages and expects innovation from their team, fostering a culture of creativity and continuous improvement.
- Ambitious and Conviction-driven: Sets ambitious goals and possesses the confidence and determination to pursue them with conviction.
- Results-Oriented: Focuses on achieving measurable results, meeting targets, and driving impactful outcomes.
- Inspirational Leadership: Inspires and motivates others, fostering passion and commitment within the team to achieve shared goals.
This is a unique opportunity to build and lead a world-class GTM enablement function at Semrush, driving success across our global sales teams. If you are a strategic leader with a passion for sales and enablement, we want to hear from you.
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
- Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
- Employee Assistance Program
- 401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%
- Unlimited PTO
- Paid parental leave
- Short-term and Long-term Disability
- Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance
- Travel Insurance
- Corporate Events
- Snacks, coffee, tea
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
