Global Head of GTM Enablement (Sales Training and Enablement Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, the global leader in online visibility management, empowering some of the world’s largest enterprises to achieve measurable results in search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content marketing, social media, and competitive research campaigns.

Some numbers from our Q2 earnings:

ARR 25% Growth YoY

Large customers 37% Growth YoY

Over 116k Paying customers and we’re just getting started!

Over 1.1 Million Freemium users

We’re hiring for an exceptional Global Head of GTM Enablement to spearhead our growth and take our sales organization to the next level. This role reports directly to the Chief Sales Officer and will play a critical role in driving revenue generation, building GTM infrastructure and building a high performance culture.

As the Global Head of GTM Enablement at Semrush, you will be instrumental in scaling and optimizing our sales enablement strategy across all regions. Your primary mission is to equip our sales teams with the tools, training, and strategies they need to excel, particularly in mid-market and enterprise sales. This role demands a strategic leader with global experience and a strong sales background who can align our go-to-market efforts with sales execution to maximize customer success.





Tasks in the role