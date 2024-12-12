Golang Backend Developer (Umbrella Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role Golang Backend Developer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic
Our stack
- Backend for main service — Golang
- Backend for the other services — Python and FastAPI
- Frontend — React, TypeScript, JS, CSS, etc.
- Infrastructure — Docker, Kubernetes, and Google Cloud Platform
- QA — Jest, pytest, Playwright
Tasks in the role
- Taking ownership of our product counter, heavily collaborating with related teams
- Understanding the role of this service, what it is currently missing, and what a bright future looks like
- Solving uncommon challenges, such as interfering with someone else’s code or build mechanism, being interested in processes, and figuring out how to make things better and more scalable in the future. There are plenty of fun things to do, and there’s always someone who can help.
- Communicating with other teams in the unit, which means helping to integrate new components, talking about innovations, and listening to and understanding other people’s problems
- Covering new functionality with unit tests and participating in the development of E2E testing
- Designing and re-launching projects such as limits and product catalog and data consumer layers
Who we are looking for
- 3+ years of commercial experience in Golang development
- Experience working with cloud environments and infrastructure
- Experience working with Pubsub or other messaging systems
- Experience working with Redis or other in-memory databases
- Understanding of TDD principles and willingness to write unit tests and E2E tests
- Being able to work independently and own your work while collaborating heavily with other teams
Not required, but a plus
- Experience in Python backend development
- Experience with Docker and Kubernetes
- Experience with web servers, such as Nginx, or an understanding of how web servers work
- Good level of English
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The Umbrella Team is one of the four teams dealing with billing. We focus on tasks related to Semrush products and also provide users with a convenient hub for managing their product and subproducts catalog—a showcase with all the tools Semrush has. We also take part in designing strategic solutions for the billing platform, using our experience in infrastructure projects.
There are five of us: one Technical Owner, one Product Owner, two Backend Developers, and a QA Engineer. Now, we are looking for a Golang Engineer to harness complex algorithmic operations to empower our customers to make the most out of our platform.
Our specifics:
- The team is a year old; we have a clear direction and can measure our impact on the rest of the business
- Some of our tasks solve problems not only for users but also for other development teams—we save hundreds of working hours for other teams
- Since we often make technical decisions on this or that part of the system, we have the opportunity to try new technologies and not just maintain the old code
- We pay quite a lot of attention to team and technical processes, and we believe we have managed to set them up quite well
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Researcher
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Product & Development
The name Product & Development (P&D) is self-explanatory. More than 50 teams are involved in creation and development of Semrush products.
Fun fact: many P&D teams are associated with a specific color–maroon, navy, orange, khaki, etc. Some teams opt for really unusual colors, like “avocado” or “coffee.” Instead of mundanity, we strive to enjoy bright daily routines. The spirit of creativity is in Semrush’s DNA.
In every location, the team set-up looks similar: the Product Owner is responsible for the tool development strategy. Then there are Backend, Frontend, or Fullstack developers, and a QA Engineer.
However, there are frequent exceptions. For example, some teams may include a Data Scientist or a DevOps Engineer, other teams–a Scrum Master.
The P&D team has bases in all our European locations: Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland, Cyprus, Serbia, and Armenia. Our P&D colleagues work in sprints and believe that releasing a new feature on Friday might not be the best idea.