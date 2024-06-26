GRC Project Manager (WAVE Team)

Assisting in solving difficulties and disputes arising in the course of the project and reacting promptly to difficulties that arise

Collaborate with the department teams to identify and implement best practices, tools, and processes to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of projects

Negotiation skills are key, so one of your main responsibilities will be to negotiate correctly with all the performers and to ensure milestones are met properly

Ensuring transparency of the whole process for the stakeholder and all involved teams, as well as summary reports to management

Identify and manage project risks, issues, and dependencies, and develop mitigation and contingency plans as necessary

Monitor progress against established milestones and deliverables and ensure that projects are completed on time and to the required quality standards

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role GRC Project Manager for those who value interaction with customers, understand risk management and can streamline chaotic processes in a couple of meetings.

Who we are looking for

Experience as a project manager in the IT field

Experience in Infrastructure projects

English at B2 level or above

Experience with project management tools and software

Understanding of Agile product development methodologies and knowledge of the basic principles of Scrum team structureAbility to negotiate in any situation

Ability to work on multiple projects

Strong meeting facilitation skills

Experience in resolving complex and/or conflict situations

Excellent communication, collaboration, and stakeholder management skills

Strong analytical mindset and problem-solving skills

Proven ability to manage projects from initiation to closure, including planning, scheduling, and resource allocation

Attention to detail while seeing the bigger picture. Goal-oriented.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have strong knowledge of GRC principles, frameworks, and best practices

Experience in cybersecurity projects

Familiar with SOC, SOX, ISO certifications

Experience in business continuity

Experience as data analyst

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



The Team ensures adherence to regulatory requirements and industry standards, identifies and mitigates compliance risks, and develops and implements risk mitigation projects For project stakeholders, including senior management, legal, security, and compliance teams So that compliance violations are minimized, risks mitigated, and the organization’s reputation is protected through effective risk management and compliance practices.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Work format Choice: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company



We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.